(MENAFN) In a recent livestreamed conversation with Elon Musk on X (formerly Twitter), presidential nominee Donald expressed his belief in the importance of maintaining cordial relationships between United States presidents and foreign leaders, even amidst policy disagreements. Trump emphasized that fostering good relations with leaders such as Russian President Vladimir can be beneficial for US diplomacy.



During the interview, Trump highlighted his past rapport with Putin, asserting that the Russian leader “respected him” and that their relationship was productive. Trump contrasted his approach with the current United States administration, which he criticized for perceived weaknesses and a lack of effective engagement with global leaders.



Despite facing criticism and investigations during his presidency, Trump defended his approach to foreign diplomacy. He suggested that positive relationships with leaders like Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un are advantageous. Trump also responded to Musk’s comments about the need to confront “evil dictators” and “tough characters” with a more aggressive stance from the White House, reiterating his belief that the Ukraine conflict would not have erupted if he were still in office.



Trump’s reflections come amidst ongoing debates over United States foreign policy and its approach to global conflicts, including the situation in Ukraine, which he attributes to the current administration's failures.

