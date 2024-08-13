Former Twitter executive demands that Musk gets arrested

(MENAFN) In a recent op-ed published by The Guardian, Bruce Daisley, a former vice president for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa at Twitter, has called for severe measures against tech mogul Elon Musk, including the threat of arrest, if Musk fails to censor right-wing content on X (formerly Twitter). Daisley expressed deep concerns over Musk's approach to content moderation since his acquisition of the in 2022, arguing that Musk's commitment to free speech has led to the proliferation of divisive and extreme content.



Daisley nostalgically recalled the pre-Musk era of as a more enjoyable platform, attributing its previous success to stringent policies that curtailed "antisocial behavior." He criticized Musk for dismantling these restrictions, which he believes has allowed harmful right-wing rhetoric to flourish, particularly in relation to recent riots in the United Kingdom. Daisley suggested that Musk's actions have contributed to social unrest and that personal sanctions, such as arrest, would be a more effective deterrent than corporate fines.



According to Daisley, the threat of arrest might focus Musk’s attention and curb his controversial approach to content moderation. He further recommended that British regulators take decisive action by deplatforming right-wing figures like Tommy Robinson and strengthening Britain’s Online Safety Act 2023 to address these issues more robustly.



Daisley’s comments reflect broader debates about the balance between free speech and content moderation on social media platforms, as well as the responsibilities of tech executives in managing online discourse.

