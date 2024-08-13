(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The popular property management ranks as the No. 23 fastest growing company in the software industry, and No. 18 in New York

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- revealed today that RentRedi ranks No. 180 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. With three-year revenue growth of 2,326%, RentRedi also ranks No. 23 on the Software list, and No. 18 in the state of New York. RentRedi, an award-winning property management software that simplifies the renting process for both landlords and renters, also ranked No. 12 on the fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast list in February.







Inc.'s prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“We are incredibly honored to be ranked so highly on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list, which validates our position as the preferred property management software for independent landlords and their tenants,” said RentRedi Co-founder and CEO Ryan Barone.“Our rapid growth is attributed to our team's dedication to deliver a product that gives our customers everything they need to make renting easy, as well as our customers' participation in providing valuable feedback that helps drive our innovation.”

The Inc. 5000 recognition caps off a year full of milestones for RentRedi, including:



Acquiring eRentPayment and PaymentReport, which contributed to the growth of its subscribers base and team, and also led to new feature enhancements

Expanding RentRedi Credit Boost to report on-time rent payments to all three credit bureaus-Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion-allowing tenants to improve their credit scores

Forging an exclusive, first-of-its-kind partnership with the National Association of RealtorsR (NAR) to provide benefits to NAR members, while gaining access to the largest network of real estate agents

Launching a new automated Tenant Income and Asset Verification feature, powered by Plaid, that combats fraud by adding new security layers to the tenant screening process for landlords and tenants, while ensuring that both parties are a good fit for a rental relationship Adding new customizable options within the RentRedi platform, enabling landlords and property managers to build their own pre-qualification and application processes that best serve their individual needs and help them attract and identify more qualified tenants



RentRedi also stands out from other property management platforms because user feedback consistently drives decisions that improve its platform. RentRedi landlords and investors are empowered to reach new levels of success in their lives by streamlining their operating costs, cutting expenses, and increasing revenue. The success of its customers translates to the success of RentRedi, which led to the company's inclusion on the Inc. 5000 and Inc. Regionals lists, as well as being named a 2023 Inc. Power Partner in October.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief.“Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to . As part of the top 500 fastest growing companies in America, RentRedi will be listed in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

About RentRedi

RentRedi offers an award-winning, comprehensive property management platform that simplifies the renting process for landlords and renters by automating and streamlining processes. For landlords, RentRedi provides all-in-one web and mobile apps to collect rent, list and market vacancies, find and screen tenants, sign leases, and manage maintenance and accounting. For tenants, RentRedi's easy-to-use mobile app allows them to pay rent, set up auto-pay, build credit by reporting rent payments to major credit agencies, prequalify and sign leases, and submit maintenance requests.

Founded in 2016, RentRedi is VC-backed and a proven leader in the PropTech market. The company ranks No. 180 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list and No. 12 on the Inc. 5000 Regionals list and was named an Inc. Power Partner, a GetApp Category Leader, a Capterra Established Player, and a G2 High Performer and Momentum Leader based on the software's user ratings and popularity. To date, RentRedi has more than $35 billion in assets under management with nearly 200,000 landlords and tenants using the platform. The company partners with technology leaders such as Zillow, TransUnion, Experian, Equifax, Realtor.com, Plaid, and Stripe to create the best customer experience possible. For more information visit .

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit .

