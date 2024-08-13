EBRD sheds light on bank's substantial role in advancing Jordan’s development goals

(MENAFN) Gretchen Perry, the Eastern Region Director at the European for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), recently shed light on the bank's substantial role in advancing Jordan’s development goals. Speaking with the Jordan News Agency (Petra) during the Green Conference held in Aqaba, Perry emphasized the EBRD’s ongoing dedication to bolstering Jordan’s economic progress through a range of impactful investments and projects.



Since its engagement in Jordan began in 2012, the EBRD has been at the forefront of funding diverse development initiatives aimed at enhancing the nation’s infrastructure and improving the standard of living for its citizens. These initiatives span several critical areas, including tourism, transportation, the development of green cities, municipal services, waste management, support for small businesses, renewable energy projects, and aid for refugees. The bank’s investments are strategically designed to promote local community development and ensure sustainable advancement across the country.



A recent highlight of the EBRD’s involvement is a notable financial commitment that includes a USD35.5 million loan as part of a broader USD81 million financing package. This package, co-financed with the International Finance Corporation and Capital Bank, is intended to bolster sustainable tourism efforts in Jordan. The allocated funds will support the development of Ayla Marina Village and contribute to the broader Ayla Oasis renovation project.



In addition to this recent loan, the EBRD has invested EUR62 million in 2023 across five projects focused on sustainable infrastructure, green economy financing, and trade facilitation. Of this investment, 61 percent has been directed towards the private sector, highlighting the bank’s focus on encouraging private investment and fostering economic growth.



The EBRD’s continued support and investment play a crucial role in advancing Jordan’s economic landscape, contributing significantly to infrastructure development and the promotion of sustainable practices throughout the Kingdom.

MENAFN13082024000045015687ID1108548645