Azerbaijan's CEC Holds Meeting
Fatima Latifova
Under the chairmanship of Mazahir Panahov, the Central Election
Commission (CEC) convened for another meeting on Monday,
Azernews reports.
First, the applications submitted by the Citizens' labor Rights
Protection League together with the Oracle Advisory Group (U.S.)
and the“Taraqqi” Social Research Public Union together with SWG
S.P.A. Research Company (Italy) were put to a vote and
accepted.
Subsequently, the commission reviewed queries received by the
CEC regarding the snap parliamentary elections scheduled for
September 1.
The meeting, which included media representatives and members of
the international observation mission, featured extensive
discussions on applications and the adoption of related
decisions.
