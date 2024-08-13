Qatari PM, Dutch FM Discuss Situation In Gaza

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Aug 13 (KUNA) -- Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp discussed on Tuesday the latest developments in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories, said a statement on Tuesday. During a phone call, the two sides touched on the latest efforts to end the Israeli aggression on Gaza as well as the ongoing tension in the region, revealed the Qatari Foreign Ministry. (end) sss

