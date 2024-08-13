Global Disposable Surgical Devices Market Size, Share, Insights 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Disposable surgical devices are medical instruments or devices designed for a single-use function during surgical procedures and are then discarded. These devices are crucial for maintaining a sterile environment in the operating room, reducing the risk of infections, and assuring the well-being of patients. Disposable surgical devices are pre-sanitized and specifically designed to be used just once, in contrast to reusable instruments that need to be sterilized again after each use.

Market Dynamics

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Drives the Global Market

The increasing prevalence of chronic disorders, like cardiovascular, neurological, urological, and infectious conditions, requires surgical interventions. The World Health Organization (WHO) states that chronic non-communicable diseases (NCDs) are the leading cause of mortality and morbidity globally. Annually, chronic illnesses result in the demise of 41 million individuals worldwide, accounting for over 71% of all global fatalities.

Furthermore, as indicated by a 2020 study published in The Lancet, neurological diseases rank second in terms of worldwide mortality, causing 9 million deaths annually. Additionally, they are the main contributor to disability-adjusted life years. These statistics suggest that the increasing frequency of chronic diseases is expected to result in a greater need for surgical procedures. According to PubMed, the global annual count of major surgeries is an impressive 310 million. This is anticipated to expedite the global market for disposable surgical devices.

Technological Advancements Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The introduction of innovative technologies and advancements in disposable surgical devices, such as intelligent sutures, eco-friendly staples, wireless electrosurgical devices, and nanotechnology-based instruments, is expected to create opportunities for market growth. For instance, in May 2023, engineers at MIT developed smart sutures composed of tissue that can fasten tissue, detect inflammation, and administer medication.

The purpose of these technologies and enhancements is to enhance the performance, usefulness, and quality of disposable surgical instruments. They offer benefits such as accelerated wound healing, less scarring, lowered infection rates, and superior patient outcomes. Developing and utilizing new technologies and improvements in disposable surgical devices might create new market growth opportunities.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global disposable surgical devices market shareholder and is expected to expand substantially during the forecast period. The North American market for disposable surgical devices is the largest and most advanced due to various factors. The region has an advanced healthcare system features modern medical facilities, advanced technologies, and innovative technology. Additionally, disposable surgical devices are widely used in the region. The large patient population suffers from numerous chronic diseases, including diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and others, which require surgical interventions. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, chronic diseases are the main reason for death and disability in the United States. They substantially influence the nation's yearly healthcare expenditures, totaling USD 4.1 trillion.

Furthermore, forecasts suggest that the population of individuals in the United States who are 65 years old and older will reach 95 million by the year 2060, which is a substantial rise from the 52 million reported in 2018. The percentage of individuals aged 65 and older is expected to increase from 16% to 23% within the same period. The growing population of senior adults is very prone to developing chronic illnesses, increasing the number of medical treatments performed in the field. According to a PubMed article, the United States carries out around 40 to 50 million essential surgical procedures annually. Moreover, healthcare professionals and patients strongly prefer the safety and convenience of disposable surgical devices, resulting in widespread use.

Key Highlights



The global disposable surgical devices market size was valued at USD 5.28 billion in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 10.59 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.05% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on product, the global disposable surgical devices market is divided into surgical sutures and staplers, handheld surgical devices, and electrosurgical devices. The surgical sutures and staplers segment dominates the global market.

Based on application, the global disposable surgical devices market is segmented into neurosurgery, plastic and reconstructive surgery, wound closure, obstetrics and gynecology, cardiovascular, orthopedic, general surgery, and others general surgery segment owns the highest market share.

North America is the most significant global disposable surgical devices market shareholder and is expected to expand substantially during the forecast period.



Competitive Players

The key global disposable surgical devices market players are B. Braun SE; Zimmer Biomet; Alcon Laboratories, Inc.; Smith+Nephew; Aspen Surgical; BD; Ethicon; CooperSurgical Inc.; Medtronic; Surgical Innovations; and others.

Market News



In January 2024, Medtronic plc, a prominent player in healthcare technology, received CE (Conformité Européenne) Mark clearance for the MiniMedTM 780G system with Simplera SyncTM. This system includes a disposable, all-in-one continuous glucose monitor (CGM) that eliminates the need for fingersticks or overtape.

In September 2023, Medtronic plc, a prominent player in healthcare technology, received CE (Conformité Européenne) Mark clearance for its latest product, the SimpleraTM continuous glucose monitor (CGM). This all-in-one, disposable device has a straightforward, two-step insertion technique.



Global Disposable Surgical Devices Market: Segmentation

By Product



Surgical Sutures and Staplers

Handheld Surgical Devices

Electrosurgical Devices



By Applications



Neurosurgery

Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

Wound Closure

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Cardiovascular

Orthopedic

General Surgery

Others



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa



