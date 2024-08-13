Why Are Brazil’S Electricity Bills So High Despite Cheap Energy?

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil faces a paradox: it generates some of the cheapest in the world but has some of the most expensive electricity bills. The primary reason is the accumulation of subsidies that have grown significantly in recent years.



These subsidies, embedded in electricity bills, more than doubled in five years to R$40.3 billion ($7.33 billion) in 2023. They account for over 13% of what consumers pay each month.



These costs, driven by decisions and lobbying, include support for outdated and expensive energy sources like and unrelated sectors like irrigation.



While Brazil is expanding renewable energy sources like wind and solar, this growth is driven by subsidies rather than careful planning.



This imbalance has led to supply exceeding demand, which forces the system to cut back on production. As a result, other energy providers are affected, and costs rise for everyone.







There's also the issue of distributed generation, where wealthier consumers install solar panels and receive significant subsidies. This practice indirectly raises costs for poorer households.



The debate continues over whether consumers should fund these subsidies or if they should shift to the federal budget.



However, without structural changes, Brazil's electricity bills will remain high, putting pressure on households and reducing the competitiveness of industries.



In essence, Brazil's high electricity costs stem from poorly managed subsidies. Political decisions that prioritize short-term gains over long-term sustainability compound these issues. Unless we make significant reforms, this situation will continue to burden consumers.

