Parent Tested Parent Approved Unveils Latest Award-Winning Family Products

PTPA Seal Of Approval Winners August 2024

North America's largest parent testing community recognizes exceptional products for quality, value and innovation

- Sharon VinderineNEW YORK, NY, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Parent Tested Parent Approved (PTPA), North America's leading consumer-tested awards program, today revealed the latest recipients of its coveted Parent Tested Parent Approved Seal of Approval for outstanding product quality.Now in its 17th year, PTPA leverages insights from its engaged community of over 250,000 parents to deliver authentic and unbiased product evaluations, guiding families in making informed purchasing decisions. PTPA also conducts comprehensive consumer research for its brand partners, offering invaluable insights into family preferences and purchasing behaviors.The coveted PTPA Seal of Approval is awarded to products that demonstrate excellence in key areas that matter most to consumers, such as performance, value, innovation and reliability."The PTPA Seal of Approval isn't just an award; it's a symbol of trust that resonates with millions of families," says Sharon Vinderine, CEO of Parent Tested Parent Approved. "Our dedication to ensuring products are genuinely tested by families has earned us a reputation as one of the most trusted programs in North America.”We are proud to celebrate the following products as recipients of the Parent Tested Parent Approved Seal of Approval:Company: Acorn CouchWinning Product: Acorn CouchCompany: AuraWinning Product: Aura Parental ControlsCompany: Blake eLearningWinning Product: Reading EggsCompany: Geddy's MomWinning Product: Shut Your Face Self-Closing Outlet CoverCompany: Ground Up InternationalWinning Product: Ground Up Kids SneakersCompany: HaakaaWinning Product: Ladybug Silicone Breast Milk CollectorCompany: Home ChefWinning Product: Family MenuCompany: MalwarebytesWinning Product: Malwarebytes Plus (Premium Security + Privacy VPN)Company: NaturepedicWinning Product: Naturepedic Organic Breathable Baby Crib Mattress (2-Stage - Lightweight)Company: Procter & GambleWinning Product: Pampers Club AppCompany: VTech Technologies Canada Ltd.Winning Product: VTech® Sort & Discover Activity WagonTMCompany: VTech Technologies Canada Ltd.Winning Product: VTech® KidiZoom® Smartwatch DX4Company: VTech Technologies Canada Ltd.Winning Product: LeapFrog® LeapStart® Learning Success BundleTMCompany: VTech Technologies Canada Ltd.Winning Product: VTech® RM5754HD 5” Smart Wi-Fi 1080p Video MonitorCompany: VTech Technologies Canada Ltd.Winning Product: VTech® BC8213 V-Hush Jr. Sleep Training Soother SpeakerHow Seal of Approval Product Winners Are SelectedProducts are tested by a diverse group of families from our community of over 250,000 members, ensuring an unbiased evaluation. Each product undergoes a rigorous testing process to determine if it meets the high standards required for the PTPA Seal of Approval. Winners are chosen based on criteria such as functionality, value, innovation and dependability.About Parent Tested Parent ApprovedFounded in 2007, Parent Tested Parent Approved is home to the Parent Tested Parent Approved Seal of Approval, one of North America's most recognized and respected consumer product awards. Driven by consumer trust and extensive media coverage, the Seal of Approval has empowered millions of parents to make smart, informed purchasing decisions for their families. Parent Tested Parent Approved has partnered with some of the world's most iconic brands to enhance product visibility and increase sales with invaluable third-party endorsements from a highly influential community of North American parents.To learn more about North America's leading awards program, please visit ptpaawards

