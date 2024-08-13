Parent Tested Parent Approved Unveils Latest Award-Winning Family Products

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
PTPA Seal Of Approval Winners August 2024
North America's largest parent testing community recognizes exceptional products for quality, value and innovation
- Sharon VinderineNEW YORK, NY, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Parent Tested Parent Approved (PTPA), North America's leading consumer-tested awards program, today revealed the latest recipients of its coveted Parent Tested Parent Approved Seal of Approval for outstanding product quality.
Now in its 17th year, PTPA leverages insights from its engaged community of over 250,000 parents to deliver authentic and unbiased product evaluations, guiding families in making informed purchasing decisions. PTPA also conducts comprehensive consumer research for its brand partners, offering invaluable insights into family preferences and purchasing behaviors.
The coveted PTPA Seal of Approval is awarded to products that demonstrate excellence in key areas that matter most to consumers, such as performance, value, innovation and reliability.
"The PTPA Seal of Approval isn't just an award; it's a symbol of trust that resonates with millions of families," says Sharon Vinderine, CEO of Parent Tested Parent Approved. "Our dedication to ensuring products are genuinely tested by families has earned us a reputation as one of the most trusted programs in North America.”
We are proud to celebrate the following products as recipients of the Parent Tested Parent Approved Seal of Approval:
Company: Acorn Couch
Winning Product: Acorn Couch
Company: Aura
Winning Product: Aura Parental Controls
Company: Blake eLearning
Winning Product: Reading Eggs
Company: Geddy's Mom
Winning Product: Shut Your Face Self-Closing Outlet Cover
Company: Ground Up International
Winning Product: Ground Up Kids Sneakers
Company: Haakaa
Winning Product: Ladybug Silicone Breast Milk Collector
Company: Home Chef
Winning Product: Family Menu
Company: Malwarebytes
Winning Product: Malwarebytes Plus (Premium Security + Privacy VPN)
Company: Naturepedic
Winning Product: Naturepedic Organic Breathable Baby Crib Mattress (2-Stage - Lightweight)
Company: Procter & Gamble
Winning Product: Pampers Club App
Company: VTech Technologies Canada Ltd.
Winning Product: VTech® Sort & Discover Activity WagonTM
Company: VTech Technologies Canada Ltd.
Winning Product: VTech® KidiZoom® Smartwatch DX4
Company: VTech Technologies Canada Ltd.
Winning Product: LeapFrog® LeapStart® Learning Success BundleTM
Company: VTech Technologies Canada Ltd.
Winning Product: VTech® RM5754HD 5” Smart Wi-Fi 1080p Video Monitor
Company: VTech Technologies Canada Ltd.
Winning Product: VTech® BC8213 V-Hush Jr. Sleep Training Soother Speaker
How Seal of Approval Product Winners Are Selected
Products are tested by a diverse group of families from our community of over 250,000 members, ensuring an unbiased evaluation. Each product undergoes a rigorous testing process to determine if it meets the high standards required for the PTPA Seal of Approval. Winners are chosen based on criteria such as functionality, value, innovation and dependability.
About Parent Tested Parent Approved
Founded in 2007, Parent Tested Parent Approved is home to the Parent Tested Parent Approved Seal of Approval, one of North America's most recognized and respected consumer product awards. Driven by consumer trust and extensive media coverage, the Seal of Approval has empowered millions of parents to make smart, informed purchasing decisions for their families. Parent Tested Parent Approved has partnered with some of the world's most iconic brands to enhance product visibility and increase sales with invaluable third-party endorsements from a highly influential community of North American parents.
To learn more about North America's leading awards program, please visit ptpaawards
