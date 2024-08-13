Türkiye's benchmark stock index opens Tuesday higher

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Türkiye's benchmark stock index, the Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100, commenced trading at 9,842.18 points. This represented a modest increase of 0.14 percent, or 13.62 points, from the previous day’s closing figure. This uptick in the suggests a cautious optimism in the market as it attempts to rebound from recent fluctuations.



In contrast, the index had experienced a decline on Monday, dropping by 0.80 percent to a closing level of 9,828.56 points. During that session, the transaction volume reached 80 billion liras, equivalent to approximately USD2.37 billion. Despite the decrease in the index, the high trading volume indicates continued investor engagement and activity within the market.



Turning to foreign exchange rates, as of 9:58 AM local time (0658 GMT), the value of the US dollar against the Turkish lira (USD/TRY) was 33.5575. Meanwhile, the euro to Turkish lira (EUR/TRY) rate stood at 36.6896, and the British pound to Turkish lira (GBP/TRY) rate was at 42.9716. These rates reflect ongoing volatility and adjustments in the currency markets, which can impact both domestic and international financial dynamics.



In terms of commodity prices, gold was trading at USD2,503.55 per ounce, while Brent crude oil was priced at approximately USD81.89 per barrel. These prices are significant indicators of broader economic trends and can influence a range of sectors from energy to investment, providing key insights into global market conditions and economic health.

MENAFN13082024000045015839ID1108548060