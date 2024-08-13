The Natural Rhythm Of Our Body And The Impact Of Late-Night Eating

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Our body functions according to a natural system. In the past, people used to complete their daily tasks early and have their last meal around sunset, which might seem unconventional today.



Nowadays, people's lifestyles have deteriorated to the point where they can no longer pay adequate attention to their health, leading to various ailments. One such unhealthy habit is going to sleep immediately after eating. Few people realize that doing so gradually slows down the body and eventually makes it more susceptible to diseases.

It's common to see when visiting someone's home that the dining table still has dishes from a recent meal, and a family member is often found sleeping nearby. But is this practice healthy? Let's explore the effects of sleeping right after eating.



The Dangers of Sleeping Right After Eating



It is said that sleeping or lying down immediately after a meal can lead to weight gain because the body's metabolism slows down during sleep. This causes the calories in your body to convert into fat, leading to rapid weight gain.



Additionally, sleeping right after eating negatively affects the digestive system, weakening it over time. This can result in issues such as gas, acidity, constipation, and stomach pain. If you go to sleep immediately after eating, you may experience heartburn, which can disrupt your sleep. Furthermore, indigestion and an upset stomach can occur. Another risk is the increase in blood glucose levels, which could heighten the chances of developing diabetes.

Late-Night Eating Habits

Despite these risks, many people continue to indulge in unhealthy snacks late at night, such as fries, cookies, donuts, pizza, or burgers. If you feel hungry a few hours after dinner, it's important to avoid high-calorie foods like chocolate, tomato-based products, dairy items, cold drinks, coffee, and French fries. Consuming these foods before bed can lead to weight gain and indigestion.

If you still feel hungry after dinner, opt for light, easy-to-digest foods that are low in calories and rich in protein. Foods like eggs, bananas, almonds, fish, walnuts, and honey can help you sleep peacefully at night.

Healthy Practices for Better Digestion and Sleep



Doctors generally recommend avoiding sleep for two to three hours after dinner.

Therefore, it's a good idea to take a short walk for at least half an hour after eating and to have your last meal at least three hours before bedtime. Aim to finish your dinner by 8 PM, allowing ample time for digestion. Maintain a three-hour gap between your meal and sleep to promote better digestion and overall health.