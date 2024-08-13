Trump makes return to X, ending year-long absence

(MENAFN) Former US President Donald Trump made his return to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, ending nearly a year-long absence. His comeback comes amid declining poll numbers following Vice President Kamala Harris's official nomination as the Democratic presidential candidate. Trump’s first post since August 24, 2023, featured a campaign that included a mix of news footage and audio clips, and it was followed by an announcement of a “live conversation” with X CEO Elon Musk scheduled for 8 PM Eastern Time (0000GMT).



Elon Musk, who recently endorsed Trump, announced the upcoming discussion on X, promising an unscripted and open conversation with no restrictions on the topics covered. Musk encouraged users to submit their questions and comments for the chat. The nature of Trump’s re-engagement with X remains uncertain; it is unclear whether he intends to return to the platform permanently or if he is using the opportunity to promote his upcoming dialogue with Musk.



In his posts following the campaign video, Trump questioned Americans about their current situation compared to his presidency, highlighting perceived failures in the economy, border security, and national decline. He reiterated his campaign slogans, calling for a restoration of the American Dream and emphasizing themes of safety and greatness.



Trump’s renewed activity on X coincides with a challenging period for him in the polls. Since President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the race and endorsement of Harris, recent surveys have shown Harris leading Trump in key battleground states like Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Additionally, a Financial Times/Michigan Ross poll revealed that Harris is gaining traction on economic issues, with 42 percent of voters trusting her more than Trump to manage the economy, reflecting a slight edge in voter confidence.

MENAFN13082024000045015839ID1108547929