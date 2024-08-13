62 Casualties Over Plane Crash In Brazil's São Paulo

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: A flight of Voepass airline crashed in the Brazilian state of São Paulo on August 9, killing all 62 people onboard.

The twin-engine turboprop ATR 72-500 aircraft was flying from Cascavel in the southern state of Paraná to Guarulhos airport in São Paulo city. According to reports, the plane left Cascavel at 11:56 local time (14:56 GMT).

The last signal received from the aircraft was about an hour and a half later. After reaching São Paulo, it fell down in the town of Vinhedo, said the airline in a release.

Footages showed the plane descending vertically spiralling as it fell.

Voepass confirmed on August 10, the aircraft was carrying 58 passengers and four crew. Nobody survived the accident. The authorities said the flight recorders had been retrieved. ATR, the French-Italian plane maker, said, it would co-operate with the investigation.

Even though the plane landed in a residential area, however, no-one on the ground was injured. Officials said, as per reports, only one home in a local condominium complex was damaged. Videos showed a large area on fire and smoking wreckage in an area full of houses. Police and fire services were at the scene.

Reports cited Brazil's civil aviation agency saying, the plane, built in 2010, had been "in good operating condition, with valid registration and airworthiness certificates". The four crew members on board at the time of the accident were all duly licensed and had valid qualifications, it added.

This marks Brazil's worst plane crash since 2007, when a TAM Express plane crashed and burst into flames at São Paulo's Congonhas airport, killing 199 people.

