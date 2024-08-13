AKVA Group ASA: Completion Of Share Buyback Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) References is made to the announcement by AKVA group ASA (" AKVA group " or the " Company ") on 22 March 2024 where AKVA group announced that it had initiated a share buyback program for the repurchase of up to 200 000 shares.

On 13 August 2024, the Company has bought 2 128 shares at an weighted average price of NOK 68,80. Since the share buyback program was initiated on 22 March 2024, AKVA group has bought a total of 200 000 shares at an weighted average price of NOK 65,8733. A report of all the transactions relating to the buyback program, in a detailed and an aggregated form, is attached.

The Company has now completed its share buyback program. Following completion of the program, AKVA group owns 358 716 treasury shares, representing 0,9783% of the Company's total number of shares and votes. Shares purchased under the program will be used for the share-based incentive scheme for the Company's senior management.

All transactions in the share buyback program are made available on the Company's ticker on newsweb.

SpareBank 1 Markets AS has managed and executed the share buyback program on behalf of the Company.

Dated: 13 August 2024

AKVA group ASA

