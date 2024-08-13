Tuesday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Match Times
Date
8/13/2024 3:36:11 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The matches between Grêmio vs. Fluminense and São Lorenzo vs. Atlético-MG for the Libertadores are the highlights of football this Tuesday, August 13.
Additionally, RB Bragantino vs. Corinthians for the Copa Sudamericana is also a key game to watch.
Today's schedule also includes games from the Saudi Super Cup, English League Cup , Leagues Cup, among others.
See match times and where to watch today's football games live
Saudi Super Cup (Semifinals)
1:15 PM - Al Hilal vs. Al Ahli - GOAT channel
Champions League (3rd Preliminary Round)
2:00 PM - Fenerbahçe vs. Lille - GOAT Channel
Paulista Cup
3:00 PM - Suzano vs. Portuguesa - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)
7:00 PM - Grêmio Prudente vs. Mirassol - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)
Paulista Women's Championship
3:00 PM - São José Women vs. São Paulo Women - Paulistão (YouTube), PlayPlus, R7, Record News, Space, and Max
9:30 PM - Realidade Jovem Women vs. Corinthians Women - Sportv
English League Cup
4:00 PM - Sheffield United vs. Wrexham - ESPN 4 and Disney+
Libertadores (Round of 16)
7:00 PM - Grêmio vs. Fluminense - ESPN and Disney+
9:30 PM - São Lorenzo vs. Atlético-MG - Paramount+
9:30 PM - Colo-Colo vs. Junior Barranquilla - Paramount+
Copa Sudamericana (Round of 16)
7:00 PM - Huachipato vs. Racing-ARG - ESPN 4 and Disney+
9:30 PM - RB Bragantino vs. Corinthians - SBT, ESPN, and Disney+
Brazilian U-17 Championship
7:00 PM - Internacional U-17 vs. São Paulo U-17 - Sportv
Leagues Cup
8:30 PM - Cincinnati vs. Philadelphia Union - Apple TV
8:30 PM - Columbus Crew vs. Inter Miami - Apple TV
9:00 PM - Cruz Azul vs. Mazatlán - Apple TV
9:00 PM - Tigres vs. New York City - Apple TV
11:00 PM - Toluca vs. Colorado Rapids - Apple TV
11:30 PM - América-MEX vs. St. Louis - Apple TV
11:30 PM - Los Angeles FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes - Apple TV
Where to watch the Grêmio match live
The Grêmio vs. Fluminense game will be broadcast live on ESPN and Disney+ at 7:00 PM.
Which channel will broadcast the RB Bragantino match in the Copa Sudamericana?
The RB Bragantino vs. Corinthians match will be broadcast live on SBT, ESPN, and Disney+ at 9:30 PM.
Which football games will be broadcast live today?
Globo
No games will be broadcast on Globo this Tuesday, August 13.
SBT
9:30 PM - RB Bragantino vs. Corinthians - Copa Sudamericana
Record
No games will be broadcast on Record this Tuesday, August 13.
Band
No games will be broadcast on Band this Tuesday, August 13.
Which games will be broadcast live on pay TV?
Sportv
7:00 PM - Internacional U-17 vs. São Paulo U-17 - Brazilian U-17 Championship
9:30 PM - Realidade Jovem Women vs. Corinthians Women - Paulista Women's Championship
ESPN
7:00 PM - Grêmio vs. Fluminense - Libertadores
9:30 PM - RB Bragantino vs. Corinthians - Copa Sudamericana
ESPN 4
4:00 PM - Sheffield United vs. Wrexham - English League Cup
7:00 PM - Huachipato vs. Racing-ARG - Copa Sudamericana
Where to watch and which games will be broadcast live and online today?
Disney+
4:00 PM - Sheffield United vs. Wrexham - English League Cup
7:00 PM - Grêmio vs. Fluminense - Libertadores
7:00 PM - Huachipato vs. Racing-ARG - Copa Sudamericana
9:30 PM - RB Bragantino vs. Corinthians - Copa Sudamericana
Apple TV
8:30 PM - Cincinnati vs. Philadelphia Union - Leagues Cup
8:30 PM - Columbus Crew vs. Inter Miami - Leagues Cup
9:00 PM - Cruz Azul vs. Mazatlán - Leagues Cup
9:00 PM - Tigres vs. New York City - Leagues Cup
11:00 PM - Toluca vs. Colorado Rapids - Leagues Cup
11:30 PM - América-MEX vs. St. Louis - Leagues Cup
11:30 PM - Los Angeles FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes - Leagues Cup
Paramount+
9:30 PM - São Lorenzo vs. Atlético-MG - Libertadores
9:30 PM - Colo-Colo vs. Junior Barranquilla - Libertadores
MENAFN13082024007421016031ID1108547736
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.