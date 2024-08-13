Tuesday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Match Times

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The matches between Grêmio vs. Fluminense and São Lorenzo vs. Atlético-MG for the Libertadores are the highlights of this Tuesday, August 13.



Additionally, RB Bragantino vs. Corinthians for the Copa Sudamericana is also a key game to watch.



Today's schedule also includes games from the Saudi Super Cup, English League Cup , Leagues Cup, among others.



See match times and where to watch today's football games live

Saudi Super Cup (Semifinals)





1:15 PM - Al Hilal vs. Al Ahli - GOAT





2:00 PM - Fenerbahçe vs. Lille - GOAT Channel







3:00 PM - Suzano vs. Portuguesa - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)

7:00 PM - Grêmio Prudente vs. Mirassol - Futebol Paulista (YouTube)







3:00 PM - São José Women vs. São Paulo Women - Paulistão (YouTube), PlayPlus, R7, Record News, Space, and Max

9:30 PM - Realidade Jovem Women vs. Corinthians Women - Sportv





4:00 PM - Sheffield United vs. Wrexham - ESPN 4 and Disney+







7:00 PM - Grêmio vs. Fluminense - ESPN and Disney+



9:30 PM - São Lorenzo vs. Atlético-MG - Paramount+

9:30 PM - Colo-Colo vs. Junior Barranquilla - Paramount+







7:00 PM - Huachipato vs. Racing-ARG - ESPN 4 and Disney+

9:30 PM - RB Bragantino vs. Corinthians - SBT, ESPN, and Disney+





7:00 PM - Internacional U-17 vs. São Paulo U-17 - Sportv







8:30 PM - Cincinnati vs. Philadelphia Union - Apple TV



8:30 PM - Columbus Crew vs. Inter Miami - Apple TV



9:00 PM - Cruz Azul vs. Mazatlán - Apple TV



9:00 PM - Tigres vs. New York City - Apple TV



11:00 PM - Toluca vs. Colorado Rapids - Apple TV



11:30 PM - América-MEX vs. St. Louis - Apple TV

11:30 PM - Los Angeles FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes - Apple TV





