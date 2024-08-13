Andy Brown Joins Looper Insights Advisory Board, Elevating Strategic Focus And Consultancy Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Looper Insights , the leading end-to-end SaaS analytics and insights solution in the & Entertainment industry, is delighted to announce the appointment of Andy Brown to its Advisory Board. A distinguished media executive, Brown brings strategic acumen to further elevate the company's product offerings while enhancing overall strategy.Having led Kantar Media with distinction, Brown's role at Looper Insights will be instrumental in advancing the company's strategic initiatives, particularly in product innovation and market expansion. His significant contributions already include leading the launch of Looper Insights' new consultancy and advisory services. These offerings are designed to equip media and entertainment entities with advanced analytical tools and strategic insights that drive competitive advantage and operational efficiency.Lucas Bertrand, CEO of Looper Insights, said, "Andy's addition to our team marks a significant milestone. His extensive industry background and strategic insights are invaluable, especially as we roll out our consultancy services to meet the increasing demands of a dynamic industry."Andy Brown also shared his enthusiasm: "Joining Looper Insights is a tremendous opportunity to positively influence the media landscape. I am especially excited to contribute to the launch of Looper Insights' consultancy services, empowering our clients to thrive in this ever-changing market."This addition to the management team is expected to propel Looper Insights further as a pioneer in delivering comprehensive analytical solutions in the media and entertainment sectors.For more information about Looper Insights and the newly launched consultancy offerings, visit or contact the team at ....About Looper InsightsEstablished in 2017 by Lucas Bertrand and Nelly Voukaki, Looper Insights uses advanced technology to provide actionable insights for media companies and entertainment providers. The company helps businesses optimize their content strategy across multiple platforms, supported by a comprehensive data analysis framework. Looper Insights remains committed to enhancing the strategic capabilities of its clients in the digital age.For more information, visit .

