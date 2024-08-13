(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 13 (KUNA)

1962 -- Kuwait joined the UN-affiliated radionuclides training center.

1986 -- Kuwait Amir Jaber Al-Ahmad issued a decree-into-law with respect of aerial photographing.

1990 -- Iraqi forces seized 15 aircraft of Kuwait Airways Corporation and fly them from Kuwait International Airport to Baghdad airport, with Kuwait lodging a theft complaint to the International Civil Organization.

1990 -- The Kuwaiti rejected Iraq's proposals for peace in the Gulf through the withdrawal of the Israeli occupation from all occupied Arab lands. The Kuwaiti Cabinet announced that the Iraqi bid is intended to distract public attention from implementation of the United Nations Security Council resolutions 660, 661 and 662.

1997 -- The Kuwaiti shooting team won gold medal in the Asian trapshooting tournament held in Brunei.

1998 -- The Kuwaiti equestrian team won gold medal in the 11th international military tournament hosted by Lebanon.

2015 -- Personnel of Kuwait's Ministry of Interior detained a three-member terrorist cell and seize a large cache of arms and ammunition, concealed in a house.

2016 -- The Kuwaiti shooter Abdullah Al-Rashidi won bronze medal in the shooting tournament held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

2018 -- Chairperson of the Kuwait Society of the Ideal Family Sheikh Fareeha Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah passed away at 74. (end) gta