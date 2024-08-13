عربي


Kolkata GOLD Rate Today, August 13: Check Price Of 18K, 22K, 24K

8/13/2024 2:00:27 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Gold rate has been falling in Kolkata and throughout the country post the announcement of Budget. Here's what the yellow metal costs in the city on 13th of August 2024

Kolkata <a target=gold rate today, August 13: Check price of 18k, 22k, 24k" />

The Price of Gold in Kolkata today, August 13 per gram of 22 carat is ₹6,640 and ₹6,972 for 24 carat


Kolkata GOLD Rate Today, August 13: Check Price Of 18K, 22K, 24K Image

1 gram - ₹6,640
₹6,615 (yesterday)
8 grams - ₹ 53,120 ₹ 52,960 (yesterday)
10 grams - ₹ 66,400 ₹66,150 (yesterday)


Kolkata GOLD Rate Today, August 13: Check Price Of 18K, 22K, 24K Image

1 gram - ₹ 6,972
₹ 6,946 (Yesterday)
8 grams - ₹ 55,776
₹ 55,568 (yesterday)
10 grams - ₹ 69,720
₹ 69,460 (Yesterday)


Kolkata GOLD Rate Today, August 13: Check Price Of 18K, 22K, 24K Image

8 gm of 24k carat gold in Kolkata yesterday was ₹55,776


Kolkata GOLD Rate Today, August 13: Check Price Of 18K, 22K, 24K Image

8 gm of 24k carat gold in Kolkata on August 11th was ₹55,568


Kolkata GOLD Rate Today, August 13: Check Price Of 18K, 22K, 24K Image

8 gm of 24k carat gold in Kolkata on August 10th was ₹55,568

AsiaNet News

