Pakistan, Turkiye Hold Bilateral Political Consultations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Aug 12 (KUNA) -- The 7th session of Pakistan-Turkiye Bilateral Consultations (BPC) was held here in Islamabad on Monday during the visit of Deputy of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, Nuh Yilmaz.

According to a press release issued by Pakistan Foreign Office, the two sides comprehensively reviewed all aspects of bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Turkey including political relations, trade and investment, energy, security and defense, information technology, culture and tourism, education, and consular matters.

Pakistan-Turkey cooperation at multilateral and regional fora was also discussed.

They noted with satisfaction the robust cooperation in the field of defense and security.

It was agreed to continue to strengthen this cooperation through joint ventures and collaboration in new and emerging technologies.

"The two sides agreed to further elevate bilateral trade volume and to enhance investment cooperation," said the Foreign Office.

The two sides will pursue full and effective operationalization of existing agreements; early conclusion of agreements under discussion; and upgrade the Pakistan-Turkey Strategic Economic Framework, it added.

Regional and global matters of mutual concern were also discussed. Pakistan appreciated Turkey for its persistent and principled support on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The two sides also expressed serious concerns on Israel's ongoing war in Gaza and genocide of the Palestinian people.

They stressed the need for an urgent ceasefire and reiterated the call for the creation of a viable, sovereign and contiguous State of Palestine on the basis of pre-1967 borders, with Al Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

The two sides expressed satisfaction at bilateral engagement and cooperation at multilateral and regional fora including at the UN, OIC, ECO and D8.

They agreed to continue joint initiatives at multilateral fora on all areas of mutual interest including in combating Islam phobia.

The visiting Turkish Deputy Minister also called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, who reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to further strengthen Pakistan-Turkey bilateral relations with special focus on trade, investment, IT and defense cooperation, said Foreign Office. (end)

