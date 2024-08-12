AUSTRALIAN INTEGRATIVE MEDICINE PIONEER RELEASES NEW BOOK

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr Hira Singh has released, Healing the Whole Person, An Introduction to Integrative Medicine, a based on his 45 years of working with Australian patients.

- Dr Hira SinghAUSTRALIA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr Singh is a pioneer of integrative medicine who has lectured widely and presented his Whole Person Model of Care at conferences nationally and internationally.Integrative medicine combines mainstream medicine with evidence-based complementary medicine to achieve optimal outcomes in health improvement, prevention and treatment of illness.“Science has confirmed that Western medicine is not the only available path to better healthcare. Complementary care involving other therapies has been shown to have beneficial effects: Yoga, Tai Chi, Qi Gong, Pilates, meditation, hypnotherapy, acupuncture, physiotherapy, naturopathy and even music and humour therapy, can all contribute to a wellness program,” commented Dr Singh.“A key element in patient care is understanding that health management must be individualised. What may work for one may not work for another.”“With increasingly easy access to health information on the internet, more patients are expecting their doctor to engage with them on their health journey. They request explanations, question their prescriptions, and are no longer content to be passive recipients of a paternalistic medical culture.”“They are also becoming increasingly aware of the emerging evidence that lifestyle changes such as eating well, moving more, stressing less and loving more can actually affect so many chronic diseases,” said Dr Singh.Dr Singh has previously received grants from the Federal Department of Health to run cancer support groups utilising integrative medicine principles.In Healing the Whole Person , Dr Singh attributes an entire chapter to 'Cancer', covering the role of antioxidants, diet, stress, the importance of self-care and a positive attitude in managing the cancer journey. He also speaks to the science of epigenetics, which has shown that the genes we inherit do not alone determine whether we will experience cancer, and that a healthy lifestyle can attenuate or even override a genetic tendency.In the foreword Professor Avni Sali (Founder & Director, National Institute of Integrative Medicine) writes,“A key part of integrative medicine has to do with why a person has developed their illness, hence providing the best opportunity for the patient's healing.”“Healing the Whole Person offers us simple, effective ways we can all follow to improve our lifestyle for health optimisation and personal growth. It provides a road map for the 'whole person' approach, which offers the best that all medicine has to offer.”BOOK QUOTES:Doctors often see patients 'presenting' with evolving illnesses which do not fit into a well defined diagnostic category as described in medical textbooks. The complexity of illness demands that we expand the scope of our attention in this way if we are to be effective doctors.A fit person has a 40% better chance of surviving a heart attack than someone who is unfit.Physical fitness is associated with better digestion, weight control, improved circulation and vitality, more restful sleep, and increased feelings of wellbeing, with reduced sugar levels and muscle tension.Physical activity in the form of regular exercise benefits not only the body but also contributes to mental and emotional wellbeing.A strong body feels less pain and has more flexibility because a strong body gives you a nervous system that feels safe to move and needs less stiffness and resistance to protect you.Our education system greatly neglects teaching us how to express emotions safely without being judged, ridiculed, or hurt.ABOUT THE AUTHORDr Hira Singh (MBBS FRACGP) was born in Singapore where he completed his medical studies before migrating to Australia in 1977.He worked as a Country General Practitioner for ten years before establishing his Wholistic Medicine Clinic, combining Allopathic medicine with Acupuncture, Biofeedback, Stress Management (Meditation) Nutritional Medicine, Spinal Manipulation and Counselling.Dr Singh has served as the Western Australian Representative on the Founding Board of the Australasian Integrative Medicine Association and as President of the Whole Health Institute (Australia).PUBLISHING DETAILS:Title: Healing The Whole Person, An Introduction to Integrative MedicinePublished: Hill of Content PublishingAvailable: 26 August 2024, all platforms.Paperback ISBN: 978-0-6483443-5-3RRP: $24.00To interview Dr Singh: 0413942028

