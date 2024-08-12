Google’S $10 Million Initiative Aims To Provide Mental Health Resources To One Million High School Students

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mountain View, California, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Google.org announced a $10 million Teen Mental Initiative to support the rollout of mental health resources to one million high school students and 10,000 teachers. Funding will be distributed to leading youth mental health and education nonprofits: Selena Gomez's Rare Impact Fund , DonorsChoose , The JED Foundation , Child Mind Institute and The Steve Fund . As a part of today's announcement, has funded all current mental health projects from high school teachers on the DonorsChoose platform - providing more than $1.5 million to over 2,000 classrooms across the country - and will provide up to $500 for eligible projects posted after today.

The news was announced during an event at Eagle Rock High School in Los Angeles, CA where teachers and students engaged in activities designed to foster strong mental health for teens. Rare Impact Fund founder and mental health advocate Selena Gomez made a surprise appearance and engaged in discussions about the importance of bringing mental health resources into the classroom.

“I know that being a teenager can feel complicated and lonely. When it comes to mental health - knowledge is power,” said Rare Impact Founder, Selena Gomez .“We have to give teens resources so that they can build strong, positive and productive mental health habits. That's why at The Rare Impact Fund, we want to expand access to mental health services by meeting young people where they are: the classroom. We're proud to team up with Google to help achieve that goal.”

Senator Alex Padilla , his wife Angela Padilla and Jennifer Lynn Siebel Newsom, the First Partner of California attended today's event. California Governor Gavin Newsom also praised the announcement and stressed the importance of resources for teen mental health.

“Our young people have faced unprecedented challenges, from the pandemic to navigating a new world of social media, all of which take a toll on their mental health,” said Governor Newsom .“The First Partner and I are proud to stand with Selena Gomez, the Rare Impact Fund and Google to support students in growing strong mental health habits. And with programs like the California Master Plan for Kids' Mental Health, my administration will continue working to ensure that every child has the support they need to thrive.”

“Too many young Americans are suffering in silence as they struggle to cope with mental health challenges,” said Senator Padilla .“With suicide now the second leading cause of death in teens and young adults, it is up to us to expand the conversation and break down the culture of silence. I co-founded the Bipartisan Senate Mental Health Caucus to reduce stigma and develop bipartisan mental health solutions, and I'm proud to see private investments announced today complement our efforts to tackle this crisis head-on.”

Knowing that teachers also need resources to navigate the ins and outs of teen mental health, funded leading youth mental health nonprofits - Child Mind Institute , JED Foundation and The Steve Fund - to create nine 30 minute, mental health training courses for teachers. Completion of a course earns a teacher a $200 DonorsChoose credit. Learn more on the DonorsChoose website.

"It's so important that teenagers have a safe space to build strong mental health habits. I try to make my classroom the place where they can ask hard questions and navigate tricky topics like personal identity, self worth and confidence," explained Dr. Aileen Gendrano Adao, a teacher and wellness leader at Eagle Rock High School. "I've turned to DonorsChoose to fundraise for a variety of projects that help my students feel affirmed, seen and valued for who they are. It's great to see Google supporting a platform that allows me and other teachers to ensure our students' wellbeing is a core priority."

“Mental wellbeing and academic achievement are inextricably tied,” said Alix Guerrier, CEO of DonorsChoose . "Our recent research shows more than 70% of public school teachers are concerned about their students' mental health. Google's Teen Mental Health Initiative will give frontline educators critical tools and resources to support the wellbeing of students across the country.”

This Initiative marks the latest milestone in Google's broader commitment to youth digital wellbeing and mental health, which was announced earlier this year . With this announcement, commitment is increasing by $5M - from $20M to $25M.

“Google Searches for 'teen mental health' doubled in the last four years, reaching an all time high in 2023. As teens navigate the complexities of today's world, it's crucial that they have the tools and support to develop healthy, positive, and productive mental health habits,” said America's Director, Justin Steele .“We've learned so much by supporting leaders in the youth mental health space to create this initiative and we're excited to help get resources into the hands of teens and teachers across the country.”

Los Angeles Unified School School District

“Research after research has shown the dramatic decline in teen mental health and the deleterious effects this has had on social emotional well-being, academic performance, attendance and overall physical health ,” Los Angeles Unified Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho said.“It's imperative we address this startling trend and provide proactive responses to get students the help they need. I'm thankful to work with partners like and DonorsChoose that are making a difference and providing critical funding to teachers and schools.”

Child Mind Institute

Courses created: Digital Wellbeing - Supporting Students to Create Positive Digital Engagement; Creating Trauma Sensitive Classrooms - Healing Centered Engagement, Co-Regulation - Supporting Self And Students



“I am thrilled to be involved in this project as a former teacher, school social worker, and administrator. Teen mental health is a top priority and our School and Community Programs team at the Child Mind Institute is excited to curate content with support from Google that will supplement knowledge and practical skills for educators," said LaKisha Hoffman, Senior Director of School and Community Programs at The Child Mind Institute. "These courses, crafted by individuals serving students directly and supporting others through professional training, offer a unique opportunity for educators to access tangible resources and skills to create healing-centered classrooms. We are eager to contribute on both a local and national level, empowering educators to make a positive impact on teen mental health."

Jed Foundation

Courses created: Identifying and Supporting Students in Distress; Helping Students Develop Healthy Social Media Practices, Creating an Inclusive Community of Care

“JED is grateful to and DonorsChoose for their support of our mission-driven work in protecting emotional health and preventing suicide for our nation's teens and young adults,” said John MacPhee, JED CEO .“Support through funding and training courses, just in time for the back-to-school season, amplifies our collective impact and provides resources to educators who are creating cultures of care both inside their classrooms and out in their communities. Together, we can reach students and educators with the tools and resources needed to succeed.”

Steve Foundation

Courses: Creating Safe Space to Discuss Mental Health, Mental Well-being Policies and Programs for Students of Color, Self-Care, Caring for the Caregiver, Tackling Burnout

“We are thrilled to be part of Google's $10M Teen Mental Health Initiative, which marks a significant milestone in The Steve Fund's mission to support the mental health and emotional well-being of young people of color,” said Evan Rose, President of The Board of The Steve Fund .“Introducing these digital learning modules is a transformative step forward in equipping educators with the essential tools and resources to effectively support students of color and create inclusive and nurturing learning environments.”

