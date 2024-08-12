Arab Countries Won 17 Medals At The Olympics

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Combined, the Arab countries won 17 medals at the Paris , which ended last weekend. from seven nations in the region made it to the podium. Bahrain was the Arab nation that amassed the largest number of medals at four, followed by Algeria, Egypt, and Tunisia at three each, Morocco at two, and Jordan and Qatar at one.

Bahrain's Winfred Yavi won the women's 3,000m final athletics event

Bahrain won two golds at the Olympics – one at the women's 3,000m steeplechase with Winfred Yavi and another at the men's wrestling 97kg with Akhmed Tazhudinov. The country cinched a silver medal in women's 400 meters with Salwa Eid Naser, and bronze in men's +102kg weightlifting category with Gor Minasyan.

Algeria ended the Paris Olympics with two gold medals, one won by Imane Khelif in women's 66kg boxing and the other won by Kaylia Nemour at the uneven bars. The country won a bronze medal in men's 800m with Djamel Sedjati.

Egyptians won gold in men's modern pentathlon with Ahmed Elgendy, silver in women's +81kg weightlifting with Sara Ahmed, and bronze in men's épée individual by Mohamed Elsayed.

Tunisia won first place in men's -80kg taekwondo with Firas Katoussi. The country got a silver medal in men's saber individual thanks to Fares Ferjani and a bronze medal in men's -58kg taekwondo with Mohamed

Khalil Jendoubi.

Other Arab countries:

Morocco got gold in men's 3,000m steeplechase with Soufiane El Bakkali and bronze in men's football. Jordan cinched a silver medal in -68kg taekwondo with Zaid Kareem, and Qatar got bronze in men's high jump with Mutaz Essa Barshim.

