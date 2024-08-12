Rathergood Unveils Zero-Investment FAST Channel Monetization For Content Creators

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rathergood provides a FAST Model with Zero-investment utilizing the latest software and a team of skilled curators to monetize content FAST.

Rathergood TV, part of View TV a leading FAST Channel provider, is proud to announce its groundbreaking approach to creating and delivering Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television (FAST) channels and Advertising Video on Demand (AVOD).By utilizing the latest FAST channel playout software and a team of skilled curators, Rathergood TV offers a more efficient monetization solution, providing higher returns per hour of content watched.Traditionally, content owners have either invested in operating on-premise or cloud hosted FAST channel playout solution or partnered with third-party channel creators to enter the booming FAST channel broadcasting market. However, Rathergood TV identified significant inefficiencies in its own content library returns from the current monetization ecosystem. Many parties are stuck in traditional 50/50 distribution deals and suffer from poor ad-fill rates delivering less than a tenth of gross revenues. Rathergood TV has adopted the innovative View TV FASTer model that reduces the number of parties involved in revenue generation and launches channels in days, enabling Rathergood to offer two-thirds of the earnings to content owners while retaining one-third for channel creation and brand marketing, a model which has been in traditional television for many years.Rathergood TV as a content creator and content owner has observed that companies like FASTchannels, Invincible, and Cineverse have been delivering subpar results due to an inefficient ecosystem. These companies often neglect additional revenue streams such as sponsorships and in-video advertising, which can contribute an additional 60% of revenue to content businesses.To address the lack of investment in marketing by channels, Rathergood TV re-invests revenue in growing and retaining audiences with marketing spend and social media management. By treating FAST channels as television delivered via video streaming, Rathergood TV ensures that the costs associated with content generation and channel curation remain the same, while addressing the inefficiencies in the programmatic ad-fill workflow.Rathergood TV is partnering with existing content libraries to deliver a suite of exceptional FAST channels as a zero-cost exclusive joint venture. Traditional companies in this field have failed to fill more than a third of ad spots while taking half of the revenue, often prioritizing third-party investment over content owner returns. Rathergood with its dynamic FAST Cloud fills 100% of the advertising and is focused on making content studios sustainable with its partnerships delivers more than five times the revenue with the same audiences.Rathergood TV sees the potential for FAST channels to grow, but recognizes that audiences and advertisers desire a more curated experience and new, exclusive content. By delivering quality channels on quality technology, Rathergood TV is generating more than five times the revenue, ensuring a sustainable return on content investments.Rathergood TV is open to partnering with all content channels and brands to create joint venture FAST channels, offering content owners the opportunity to enter the FAST channel market without investing in technology and diversifying their business. Rathergood TV provides 28 day revenue payments, live reporting dashboards, transparency, social media management, and CTV marketing campaigns to organically grow channels to the same audience engagement as traditional cable channels.

