Lument Expands West Coast Presence

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lument announced today it has entered into an exclusive correspondent relationship with Arcus Harbor Capital under which Arcus Harbor will refer all Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and FHA loans it originates to Lument for underwriting, processing, and closing. As part of the relationship,

Lument will also have the opportunity to provide and other non-agency loans for Arcus Harbor clients.

"Partnering with a firm of veterans like Arcus Harbor is a powerful way for us to extend our reach," Lument CEO James Flynn said. "The company's principals have originated agency loans nationally with a particular focus on California and other Western states. Arcus Harbor shares Lument's client focus and its appreciation of agency priorities and programs, enabling them to have attracted a broad base of loyal clients."

Arcus Harbor is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and was recently formed by commercial real estate finance, credit, and production specialists Kristen Croxton, Greg Reed, Andrew Kwok, and Tina Quirin, who previously worked closely together at Capital One, Beech Street Capital, and Deutsche Bank Berkshire Mortgage for more than two decades. Collectively, the team has originated over $20 billion dollars in commercial real estate transactions.

"We are very pleased to be joining forces with

Lument," Reed said. "The overriding priority for both our companies is building long-term relationships with our clients, drawing on our expertise to deliver bespoke financing solutions that truly support our clients' objectives for their portfolios."

In addition, Arcus Harbor noted that they were attracted to Lument's strong leadership, range of proprietary products and technology, and client-centered processes and procedures. "Fannie Mae's selection of Lument for this year's Operational Excellence Award only underscores our confidence that our collaboration will provide unparalleled service and advice to facilitate growth and prosperity for our clients," Croxton said. "Lument and Arcus Harbor are committed to excellence, end-to-end."

About

Lument

Lument, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA, is a national leader in commercial real estate finance and delivers a comprehensive set of capital solutions customized for investors in multifamily, affordable housing, and seniors housing and healthcare real estate. Lument offers Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA, USDA, and balance sheet financing, as well as a full suite of capital market lending products. In addition, Lument provides a suite of real estate advisory solutions including real estate investment sales, investment banking, and investment management solutions. The company has approximately 600 employees in over 30 offices across the United States.

Securities, investment banking, and advisory services are provided through

Lument Securities, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Lument Investment Management, LLC, is registered as an investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Tyler Howard

[email protected]



SOURCE Lument