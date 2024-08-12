7+ Years Of Quality Cleaning Services: Pluspoint Cleaning's Journey In The UAE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pluspoint Cleaning is very happy to announce that we are in the seventh year of cleaning services in the UAE.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pluspoint Cleaning marks its 7th anniversary, celebrating a significant milestone in delivering exceptional cleaning services across the United Arab Emirates. The company has earned recognition for its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, as evidenced by over 1,000 positive reviews from clients.Pluspoint Cleaning is a leading provider of cleaning services in Dubai, offering high-quality solutions tailored to the needs of its diverse clientele. The company's mission is to create clean, healthy, and comfortable environments for both residential and commercial properties. With years of experience, Pluspoint Cleaning has refined its techniques and developed comprehensive cleaning solutions. The use of advanced equipment and eco-friendly products ensures effective and environmentally responsible cleaning.Specialized ServicesPluspoint Cleaning provides a range of specialized services designed to address various cleaning needs:Deep Cleaning : The team addresses built-up grime in difficult-to-reach areas, ensuring thorough cleanliness.Water Tank Cleaning: This service ensures that water supplies remain free from contaminants, promoting health and safety.Office Deep Cleaning: Comprehensive cleaning services enhance workspace hygiene, addressing carpets, upholstery, and workstations.Kitchen Deep Cleaning: Focuses on removing grease and food residues to maintain a hygienic and sparkling cooking environment.Warehouse Deep Cleaning: Ensures a safe and organized environment by cleaning large surfaces, equipment, and storage areas.Bathroom Deep Cleaning: Tackles germs and mold to ensure bathrooms are sanitary and inviting.Villa Deep Cleaning: A thorough cleaning service that covers every area of a villa.AC Duct Cleaning: Improves air quality and system efficiency by removing dust and debris from ducts.Company Milestones2024: Launched innovative eco-friendly cleaning solutions, expanded into the Abu Dhabi market, and introduced new technology-driven cleaning methods.2023: Added AC duct cleaning services, marking a new phase in the company's evolution.2022: Expanded in-house services in response to increasing market demand and investment.2021: Established a presence in Dubai and Sharjah.2020: Achieved significant growth in client base and attained a 99.99% customer retention rate.2019: Began serving clients across various industries.2018: Enhanced technical capabilities to serve a broader regional clientele.2017: Founded with the vision of becoming a leading cleaning service provider in the UAE.Client testimonials highlight the quality of Pluspoint Cleaning's services:“The water tank cleaning service provided was outstanding.” – Ahmed R.“Pluspoint Cleaning has efficiently handled all our cleaning needs.” – Michael T.As Pluspoint Cleaning celebrates its anniversary, the company remains committed to delivering high-quality cleaning services and continuously exceeding client expectations.

