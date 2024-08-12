PRIMARK INVITES AMERICA TO 'FALL IN LOVE' IN FIRST US BRAND CAMPAIGN THAT's SO PRIMARK

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The beloved Irish retailer partnered with creative agency VCCP in its new brand awareness campaign

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2024

Primark, the international clothing retailer that offers quality at value prices, launched its first brand campaign in the United States, entitled That's So Primark.



WATCH WINDOW WITH A VIEW & FALL AGAIN

The beloved Irish brand, founded in Dublin 55 years ago, has become a household name throughout Europe, with over 445 stores across 17 countries. Now as the retailer is working towards its American ambition of 60 stores in the US, Primark is introducing itself to American consumers and inviting them to fall in love with Primark's value, quality and style. That's So Primark is an extension of the brand's global creative platform with an aim to educate Americans on what it means to be "so Primark."

"Across Europe, Primark is known as the place to shop for people who want to look good and feel good, without breaking the bank," said Michelle McEttrick, Global Chief Customer Officer, Primark. "Primark is still relatively unknown in the US, so we want to spread the word to savvy shoppers that they don't need to sacrifice style if they're on a budget. Whether they're looking for head-turning statement pieces, or everyday wardrobe essentials, we want to give American consumers the chance to fall in love with their closet over and over again."

Created in partnership with creative agency, VCCP, the brand awareness campaign is rooted in two hero films.

"Window with a View" features alternating close-ups of two women as their faces draw closer and closer to the camera with each alternating shot. Finally, their faces smash into glass, and the full image comes into view. The women stand side by side before a Primark store, lovingly admiring the pieces behind the window rather than each other. Other women join them, longingly looking at the high-quality, low-price outfits that have made Primark a sensation over the years.

"Fall Again" echoes that same anthem as a woman shops in a Primark store, the music swelling as she spins around the aisles with a striped sweater, followed by a slew of other pieces she loves, at prices she wants.

"Primark is unlike any other shopping experience, and it's about time more US shoppers got a taste of that," said Brett Edgar, CEO, VCCP US . "We wanted to show American consumers what the hype is all about across the pond, and that they don't have to settle during their shopping experience. It's all about falling in love with the brand and its unique products again and again."

That's So Primark goes live today, August 12, across CTV, OTT, digital, social, radio, OOH, and digital.

About Primark

Primark is an international fashion retailer employing more than 80,000 colleagues across 17 countries in Europe and the US. Founded in Ireland in 1969 under the Penneys brand, Primark aims to provide affordable choices for everyone, from great quality everyday essentials to stand-out style across women's, men's and kids, as well as beauty, homeware and accessories. With a focus on creating great retail experiences, Primark has over 445 stores and continues to expand with the aim of reaching 530 stores globally by the end of 2026.

Primark is working to make more sustainable fashion affordable for everyone through its Primark Cares strategy, a multi-year program that focuses on giving clothing a longer life, protecting life on the planet and supporting the livelihoods of the people who make Primark clothes. As part of this, Primark unveiled commitments it is working to achieve by 2030. These commitments include making all of its clothes from recycled or more sustainably sourced materials by 2030, halving carbon emissions across its value chain and pursuing a living wage for workers in its supply chain. More information can be found here:



About VCCP US

VCCP is the global challenger network for challenger clients. Since our founding in 2002, the VCCP network has grown to over 1200 strategic and creative thinkers with offices all over the world. Servicing North America, VCCP US produces award-winning work for an ever-growing client list including White Claw, T-Mobile for Business, Google, Audi, Native, Tate's Bake Shop and Blizzard. More information can be found here:



