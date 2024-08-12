Network Monitoring Market Surges To USD 3.35 Billion By 2031, Propelled By 5.90% CAGR - Verified Market Research®

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Network Monitoring is driven by the increasing demand for continuous network uptime, rising cybersecurity threats, and the need for maintaining network performance. Additionally, the proliferation of IoT and cloud computing fuels market expansion. However, challenges such as high implementation costs and the complexity of managing diverse network environments act as restraints. Furthermore, the lack of skilled professionals to operate advanced network monitoring solutions may hinder growth. Lewes, Delaware, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Network Monitoring Market Size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.90% from 2024 to 2031 , according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 2.12 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 3.35 Billion by the end of the forecast period.





Download PDF Brochure: Browse in-depth TOC on “ Global Network Monitoring Market Size ” 202 - Pages 126 – Tables 37 – Figures Scope Of The Report

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2021-2031 BASE YEAR 2024 FORECAST PERIOD 2024-2031 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2021-2023 UNIT Value (USD Billion) KEY COMPANIES PROFILED Solar Winds Worldwide, LLC, Niagara Networks, Ixia (Key sight), Profitap HQ B.V., Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation SEGMENTS COVERED By Component, By Enterprise Size, By Network Speed, By Application, And By Geography CUSTOMIZATION SCOPE Free report customization (equivalent up to 4 analyst's working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope

Network Monitoring Market Overview

Rising Cybersecurity Threats: The rising occurrence and complexity of cyberattacks are fueling the demand in the Network Monitoring Market. Enterprises are actively searching for strong measures to identify weaknesses and guarantee the safety of their networks, driving market expansion as companies make significant investments in sophisticated monitoring technologies.

IoT and Cloud Computing Expansion: The increasing number of IoT devices and the transition to cloud computing have heightened the demand for efficient network monitoring. The demand for seamless integration and real-time monitoring in order to maintain performance and connection is driving the growth of the Network Monitoring Market.

Regulatory Compliance Requirements: Organizations are being compelled to employ network monitoring solutions due to strict rules and compliance standards. Market growth is heavily influenced by ensuring data protection and adhering to legal obligations, as organizations prioritize compliance to prevent penalties.







To Purchase a Comprehensive Report Analysis:

High Implementation Costs : The significant upfront cost associated with modern network monitoring systems may discourage small and medium-sized organizations (SMEs) from implementing these solutions. The cost barrier hinders the ability of smaller competitors to enter the industry, hence impeding the overall growth of the Network Monitoring industry.

Complexity in Diverse Environments: Handling intricate and varied network environments poses difficulties, especially in large corporations. The challenge of integrating diverse monitoring technologies into a unified system can hinder adoption, hence impeding market growth in situations when smooth operations are crucial.

Shortage of Skilled Professionals: A major limitation is the scarcity of proficient personnel who are capable of effectively operating advanced network monitoring technologies. Lacking sufficient experience, companies may face difficulties in fully optimizing the advantages of these solutions, thereby impeding the overall expansion of the Network Monitoring Market.

Geographic Dominance :

North America's prominent position in the Network Monitoring Market is primarily due to its modern IT infrastructure, widespread adoption of cloud services, and strict cybersecurity legislation. The dominance of top technology providers and significant companies investing in novel network monitoring solutions has a beneficial impact on market growth. Additionally, the existence of prominent market participants in this area expedites the advancement and implementation of state-of-the-art technologies, hence intensifying expansion.

Network Monitoring Market Key Players Shaping the Future

Major players, including Solar Winds Worldwide, LLC, Niagara Networks, Ixia (Key sight), Profitap HQ B.V., Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation. and more, play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the Network Monitoring Market. Financial statements, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis provide valuable insights into the industry's key players.

Network Monitoring Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Network Monitoring Market into Component, Enterprise Size, Network Speed, Application, And Geography.







To get market data, market insights, and a comprehensive analysis of the Global Network Monitoring Market, please Contact Verified Market Research® .



Network Monitoring Market, by Component



Monitoring Equipment





Network Monitoring Switch



Network Terminal Access Point (TAP)



Software Platform



Service





Professional Services Managed Services



Network Monitoring Market, by Enterprise Size



Enterprises



Telecommunications Industry



Government Organisations

Cloud Service Providers



Network Monitoring Market, by Network Speed





1 and 10 Gbps



40 Gbps



100 Gbps

400 Gbps



Network Monitoring Market, by Application





IT & Telecom



BFSI



Healthcare



Energy & Utility



Government



Retail Industrial



Network Monitoring Market, by Geography



North America





U.S





Canada



Mexico



Europe





Germany





France





U.K



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific





China





Japan





India



Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW





Middle East & Africa Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Global Network Security Software Market Size By Component (Solution, Services), By Deployment (Cloud-Based, On-Premises), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), By Verticals (Aerospace And Defense, Government, BFSI, Information Technology (IT) And Telecommunication, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Energy And Utilities), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Networking Hardware Market Size By Product Type (Routers, Switches, Hubs, Access Points), By End-User (Telecom Service Providers, Government), By Application (Data Center Networking, Enterprise Networking), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Network Management Software Market Size By Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud-based), End-User Industry (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Government & Defense, Healthcare), Application (Network Monitoring, Network Performance Management, Security Management), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Internet of Things (IoT) Software Market Size By Software (Data Management, Security, Remote Monitoring), By Platform (Application Management, Network Management), By Application (Smart Retail, Smart Mobility and Transportation), By Geography, And Forecast

Top 10 Network Security Firewall Companies : Purple cows of IT industry

Visualize Network Monitoring Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® stands at the forefront as a global leader in Research and Consulting, offering unparalleled analytical research solutions that empower organizations with the insights needed for critical business decisions. Celebrating 10+ years of service, VMR has been instrumental in providing founders and companies with precise, up-to-date research data.

With a team of 500+ Analysts and subject matter experts, VMR leverages internationally recognized research methodologies for data collection and analyses, covering over 15,000 high impact and niche markets. This robust team ensures data integrity and offers insights that are both informative and actionable, tailored to the strategic needs of businesses across various industries.

VMR's domain expertise is recognized across 14 key industries, including Semiconductor & Electronics, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Energy, Technology, Automobiles, Defense, Mining, Manufacturing, Retail, and Agriculture & Food. In-depth market analysis cover over 52 countries, with advanced data collection methods and sophisticated research techniques being utilized. This approach allows for actionable insights to be furnished by seasoned analysts, equipping clients with the essential knowledge necessary for critical revenue decisions across these varied and vital industries.

Verified Market Research® is also a member of ESOMAR, an organization renowned for setting the benchmark in ethical and professional standards in market research. This affiliation highlights VMR's dedication to conducting research with integrity and reliability, ensuring that the insights offered are not only valuable but also ethically sourced and respected worldwide.

CONTACT: Mr. Edwyne Fernandes Verified Market Research® US: +1 (650)-781-4080 US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768 Email: ... Web: Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter SOURCE – Verified Market Research®