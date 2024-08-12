Cognifit Launches Pioneering Babybright® App: A Must-Have Tool To Track Early Childhood Development

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A groundbreaking app allows new parents and pediatricians to track a child's earlier development.

- Carlos Rodríguez, CEO of CogniFit

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CogniFit, a global leader in cognitive assessment and brain training software, has announced the launch of its innovative Babybright® app. Designed for pediatricians and new parents, Babybright® is a groundbreaking tool that helps monitor and understand a child's development from birth to age three. This app is poised to revolutionize the accuracy of how parents and healthcare professionals approach early childhood development tracking and daily estimulation.

Unlocking the Potential of Early Childhood Development

At birth, a child's brain is about 25% of its adult size. By the age of three, it grows to about 80%, and by five, it reaches around 90% of its adult volume. This rapid growth is driven by synaptogenesis, the process of forming new synaptic connections between neurons. During the early years, the brain undergoes a massive increase in synapses, forming approximately 1,000 trillion connections by age three. This phase is crucial for cognitive, social, emotional, and physical growth, as the brain's plasticity makes it highly responsive to environmental and experiential influences.

To support parents during these formative years, CogniFit has introduced Babybright®, a personalized developmental assistant that offers an easy and effective way to track a child's progress. The app utilizes a series of illustrated questions, guided by intelligent algorithms, to assess four key areas of development: Motor, Language, Perceptual, and Social-emotional.

How Babybright® Works

Parents answer weekly questions in a simple“Yes or Not Yet” format, covering developmental milestones like,“When your baby is on his tummy, does he roll over to lay on his back?” or“Does your child laugh when running, jumping, or dancing?” These responses help create an accurate developmental profile for each child.

Each week, Babybright® generates a graphical report showing the child's progress across different developmental domains based on CogniFit large normative dataset. These easy-to-read graphs display the percentage of milestones achieved, helping parents and pediatricians identify areas where a child may need additional support. The app also offers age-appropriate recommendations and resources, ensuring that parents have access to the guidance they need.

"Babybright® is based on extensive research on developmental domains and milestones, making it a clear and comprehensive tool," says Carlos Rodríguez, CEO of CogniFit. "The app compares each child's progress with peers who have reached similar milestones, taking into account that every child develops at their own pace within expected parameters."

Available now on the App Store and Google Play , Babybright® is an essential tool for pediatricians and new parents who want to stay informed about their child's development. For more information about how Babybright® can benefit your child, visit

About CogniFit

CogniFit is a world-class scientific company that designs and develops computerized cognitive assessments and brain training software. With over 20 years of scientific validation and peer-reviewed publications, CogniFit is dedicated to creating digital solutions that enhance cognitive health. Learn more about CogniFit's suite of scientifically validated cognitive tests and training programs by visiting



