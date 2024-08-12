Mindware Signs Strategic Partnership with Siav in MENA Region

(MENAFN- Procre8) DUBAI, UAE, 12th August, 2024: Mindware, a leading value-added distributor (VAD) in the Middle East and Africa, recently signed a strategic distribution partnership with Siav, a leading Italian company in the Enterprise Content Management (ECM) sector. This collaboration aims to expand Siav's market presence and accelerate digital transformation for organizations across the MENA region. Under this partnership, Mindware will represent Siav in the region as exclusive distributor of Siav's flagship software platform, Siav Connect.



Nicholas Argyrides, Vice President - Gulf at Mindware, comments: “The push for digital transformation is prompting the necessity for ECM modernization. Organizations aiming to be competitive in the MEA region must efficiently access, manage, and utilize their documents and the associated data. We are excited to partner with Siav to cater to the increasing demand in the region for Cloud Content Management solutions and we believe that the market will respond favorably to the strong value proposition that the solution has to offer.”



Siav offers software, Cloud solutions and outsourcing services for Electronic Document Management, Workflow Management, Electronic Invoicing and Digital Storage. The Group is characterized by a wide range of proprietary software developed in-house and specialized skills matured in the realization of digitalization projects for companies and organizations. With over 4000 customers, the company’s clientele is mainly made up of medium to large-sized companies seeking advanced technological solutions and investing in digitization.



"This partnership represents a fundamental milestone in our strategic growth plan," says Massimiliano Botta, Siav General Manager. "Middle East, with its average annual growth rate of 4% in IT investments, which in the specific context of Content Management products and services is estimated to grow by over 11% per year until 2028, is indeed one of the most promising economies and an ideal region for our investments. By partnering with Mindware, we are ready to rapidly penetrate the MENA market and deliver advanced ECM solutions that meet local business needs."



"Mindware shares our vision for innovation and digital transformation. Their value-added distribution methodology, which includes pre-sales consultancy, implementation services, local technical support, marketing enablement tools, and various channel-enabling programs, makes them the best partner to drive the adoption of Siav Connect in the region. Thanks to this collaboration, we aim to create a solid network of qualified resellers and system integrators in the MENA region, capable of positioning and delivering complex document management projects based on Siav Connect technology," Botta concludes.





MENAFN12082024003749002651ID1108545007