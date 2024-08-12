MEDIA ADVISORY - The Plymouth Foundation Announces Dates & Program Highlights For Blue Future Conference 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Third-annual event takes place Oct. 21-22, in Plymouth, MA; Program will focus on recent activity & future plans in Marine Tech & Trades throughout the region

PLYMOUTH, MA, USA, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MEDIA ADVISORY

WHO: The Plymouth Foundation

WHAT: Blue Future 2024 , in its 3rd year

WHEN: October 21 & 22, 2024

WHERE: The Hotel 1620, Water Street, Plymouth, MA

The Plymouth Foundation is pleased to announce dates for the 3rd annual Plymouth's Blue Future Conference 2024, October 21 & 22, at the 1620 Hotel on Water Street in Plymouth, MA.

This year's conference focuses on ACTION. The conference will highlight activity that has happened as a result of the work performed in Marine Tech and Trades in the region over the last two years, partnerships that have formed, and future endeavors that are measurable.

The conference will feature two Keynote Speakers:

.Yvonne Hao, Massachusetts Secretary of Economic Development

.Josh Cutler, Undersecretary of Apprenticeship, Work-based Learning, and Policy for the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development

Additional program highlights include:

.Several topics will be conveyed by panel presentations and discussions, which include and build on the foundation of Workforce Development, Marine Tech, Aquaculture and Fisheries, and Climate Resilience.

.A Public Policy roundtable will discuss statewide and regional legislation affecting the Marine Industry.

.The popular Future Workforce Session for students will feature industry opportunities.

.A networking event for conference-goers is always a highlight of the event.

Registration is now open. Visit the conference website plymouth-ma/conference-2024/ for the latest updates about the Blue Future Conference.

ABOUT THE PLYMOUTH FOUNDATION

The Plymouth Foundation is a private non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing quality of life in the Plymouth, Massachusetts region through smart economic growth. The Foundation actively supports government and private-sector initiatives to attract, retain, and strengthen employment opportunities and increase the community's commercial and industrial tax base. Visit to learn more.

