Premio Expands Its Industrial Motherboard Portfolio With New X86 Intel ATX Motherboard

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CT-ARL01 PR Thumbnail

Premio's latest x86 industrial motherboard, the ATX motherboard, offers robust performance and connectivity to meet the demands for system level builds.

- Dustin Seetoo, Dir. of Product Marketing

INDUSTRY, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Premio Inc., a global leader in rugged edge/embedded computing and industrial display technology, announces the release of its newest x86 ATX form factor industrial motherboard, supported by 14th Generation Intel Core processors. This new ATX motherboard rounds off Premio's line of industrial boards and single board computers , offering unparalleled performance and connectivity options, making it the ideal building block for a wide range of rugged, embedded computing applications.

"We are thrilled to introduce the CT-ARL01 to our industrial motherboard portfolio," said Dustin Seetoo, Director of Product Marketing at Premio Inc. "With the addition of this form factor, we hope to provide our customers with the necessary building block technology that meets the stringent demands of modern industrial applications. Its exceptional processing power, versatile connectivity, and robust design make it a critical component for OEM system builders."

The CT-ARL01 motherboard is supported with the latest 14th Gen Intel® processors and uses the latest in Intel's PCH R6870E chipset, providing exceptional processing power and versatile connectivity to ensure seamless integration and performance in various industrial applications. The processor also supports error correction code (ECC) memory to detect and correct potential data corruption on RAM.

Designed to meet the demands of modern industrial environments, this motherboard is equipped with features that enhance reliability and efficiency. The CT-ARL01 offers an array of connectivity options to support diverse industrial applications. Key features include:

- Rich I/O Ports: The CT-ARL01 is equipped with a variety of I/O ports, including up to 10x USB 3.2 and 6x serial COM ports, allowing for versatile IoT connectivity to ensure compatibility with a wide range of devices.

- High-Speed Network Communication: The motherboard supports up to four 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet ports, providing reliable and high-speed network connectivity crucial for industrial applications.

- PCIe Expansion Slots: The CT-ARL01 offers extensive expansion capabilities with support for PCIe Gen 5 slots, including one PCIe x16 (Gen 5) slot, two PCIe x8 (Gen 5) slots, one PCIe x4 (Gen 4) slot, three PCIe x4 (Gen 3) slots, one M.2 E key slot, and one M.2 B key slot. This flexibility allows for the integration of various expansion cards to meet specific application requirements.

In addition to these features, the CT-ARL01 motherboard boasts robust durability and high performance, tailored to meet the demands of industrial environments, making it suitable for a wide range of industrial applications. It is designed to operate efficiently under harsh conditions, making it an excellent choice for key market verticals, including manufacturing, industrial automation, smart retail and kiosks, and more.

The new CT-ARL01 is available in Q3 of 2024. With the release of the CT-ARL01 ATX motherboard, OEM system builders now have an off-the-shelf high-performance building block to integrate into system-level builds for faster time to market.

To learn more about Premio's newest ATX motherboard, contact our embedded computing experts at ....

###

About Premio, Inc.

Premio is a global solutions provider specializing in computing technology from the edge to the cloud. For over 30 years, we have designed and manufactured highly reliable, world-class computing solutions for enterprises with complex, highly specialized requirements. Our engineering specialty and agile manufacturing push the technical boundaries in Embedded IoT Computers, Rugged Edge Computers, HMI Displays, and HPC Storage Servers.

Premio provides robust product engineering, flexible speed to market, and unlimited manufacturing transparency from strategic locations in the U.S., Taiwan, Malaysia, and Germany. Learn more by visiting our website at .

Dustin Seetoo

Premio Inc.

+1 626-839-3100

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn