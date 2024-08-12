Global Optical Sorter Machine Market Overview, Size & Share

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Overview

Optical sorter machine is basically an image processing system that is done through various types of sensors and software-driven intelligence. Advancement in detection technology, valve technology, ejector duct material, and design will help in the ejection process in the upcoming years. Advancements in detection technologies are providing significant opportunities for the growth of the optical sorter market. In infrared imaging technology, infrared detectors are used for operating at a low temperature. This helps in optical sorting and reduce the processing time. A 2015 article from Food Engineering magazine credits the development of hyperspectral sensors and near-infrared (NIR) technology with driving the increased precision of detection. The article cites that, in recent years, high-speed camera technology has increased inspection capacity up to 7 meters per second, while resolutions as low as 0.09mm allow for unprecedented levels of defect detection.

Segmental Insights

Global Optical Sorter Machine market has been segmented majorly on the basis of type, platform, application, and region.

On the basis of type the market is segmented as camera, laser, NIR, hyperspectral cameras and combined sorter. Lenses optical sorter machine helps to inspect thread damage, features or surface defects in the production line. NIR (Near Infrared) is an optical sorting technology that enables plastic packaging and other plastic wastes to be separated by polymer type. Effective and valid NIR sorting operations are useful for producing high purity segregated polymer streams and achieving maximum market value for products.

By Platform the market is segmented as belt sorter, free-fall, lane, and hybrid. Free fall optical sorter machine is useful to meet the high requirements of the food industry and individual processors for safe and excellent quality food by removing any unwanted discolorations, foreign material and deformed products.

By Application the market is segmented as food, recycling, mining, and others. Optical sorting machine helps to achieve the highest standard for both safety and quality of food. Optical sorters are widely used in food applications to sort food products such as dry and packaged food items, vegetables and fruits; dried fruits and nuts; and cereals, grains, and pulses influencing the market growth in the segment.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the global optical sorter machine market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa (LAMEA).

In the North America region, use of optical sorter machine market has increased extensively to ensure faster inspection and supply of quality products in the market.

Some of the major optical sorter companies and suppliers are present in Europe such as REDWAVE, Entsorgungstechnik BAVARIA GmbH, KMH Systems Ltd, EMS Ltd and Environmental Marketing Solutions, which are driving the growth of optical sorter machine market in Europe.

Rising urbanization, growing technological awareness and increasing per capita income are some of the major key factors driving the growth of the food sorting machines market in Asia-Pacific region.

LAMEA is expected to witness healthy growth in optical sorter machine market due to the shifts towards integrated waste management using European recycling standards as its benchmark, the region relies heavily on leading innovative solutions.

Key Players

Some of the most prominent players in optical sorter machine market are ALLGAIER WERKE GmbH (Germany), Asm Srl (Italy), Binder+Co (Austria) and others.

