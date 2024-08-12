Uncle Matt's Organic® Launches Ginger Honey Lemonade

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) #1 Selling Organic Orange Juice Brand Expands Lemonade Line with a Refreshingly Tangy Twist on a Classic Beverage

CLERMONT, Fla., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Uncle Matt's Organic ® , the nation's #1 selling brand of organic orange

juice, introduces Ginger Honey Lemonade, a refreshing and delicious beverage perfect for summer sipping. Uncle Matt's Organic's dedication to organic, better-for-you beverages is unmatched and this innovative addition to its lemonade line blends tart and sweet flavors with the natural benefits of real Peruvian ginger and Brazilian wildflower honey. You can find Uncle Matt's Organic® Ginger Honey Lemonade at Publix stores and online at .

Uncle Matt's Organic® Ginger Honey Lemonade

Continue Reading

Uncle Matt's Organic® Ginger Honey Lemonade

has just 40 calories and 4g of sugar per 8 oz serving. With a blend of organic lemons, Brazilian wildflower honey, infused with real Peruvian ginger, Uncle Matt's Organic has produced a delicious blend of better for you organic ingredients without the guilt of calories and sugar.

"Our new Ginger Honey Lemonade is a standout addition to our organic beverage lineup," said Susan McLean, Vice President of Marketing and Innovation at Uncle Matt's Organic®. "We set out to craft a drink that's not only delicious but also packed with health benefits. With its distinctive balance of tart and sweet, while being low in sugar, plus the digestive boost from real ginger, we're confident this lemonade will quickly become a customer favorite."

With the addition of Uncle Matt's Organic® Ginger Honey Lemonade , there is a functional Uncle Matt's Organic® offering for everyone in the family, including Uncle Matt's Organic®

Real Brewed Teas (NEW),

Ultimate Athlete® Shot

(NEW), Uncle Matt's Organic® Superfruit Punch

(NEW), Ultimate Immune® Organic Orange Juice , Ultimate Defense® Orange Juice with Turmeric and Probiotics , Ultimate Wellness Juice Shots , Uncle Matt's Organic® No Sugar Added Lemonade Juice Boxes , No Sugar Added Strawberry Lemonade Juice Boxes , Orange Light Juice Beverage

and Organic Orange Juice with Calcium & Vitamin D

in addition to its core Organic Orange Juice , Organic Grapefruit Juice

and line of No Sugar Added Lemonades .



Uncle Matt's Organic®

is committed to growing and producing tasty, good-for-you organic beverages. All of Uncle Matt's Organic® products are certified Glyphosate Residue Free by the Detox Project. For more information, or to shop online please visit UncleMatts .

About Uncle Matt's Organic®

Uncle Matt's Organic® is America's leading better-for-you organic juice company offering premium quality organic products. All Uncle Matt's Organic® products are USDA Organic, have no synthetic additives or preservatives and contain no GMOs. Uncle Matt's Organic® products are available nationwide in fine retailers nationwide. Uncle Matt's Organic® is an active member of Organic Trade Association (OTA) and supports the Organic Farming Research Foundation, The Organic Center, and Organic Voices. To learn more, visit UncleMatts . Sip and share the love on Facebook @unclematts

and Instagram @unclemattsorganic . #LoveAtFirstSip

Contact:

Rachel Powell

516.314.7730

[email protected]

SOURCE Uncle Matt's Organic®