Jarrod Glodt Joins Eastern Union As Senior Loan Consultant

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastern Union, one of America's largest commercial mortgage brokerages, has hired veteran

Jarrod Glodt of Denver as a senior loan consultant.

Jarrod Glodt of Denver has joined Eastern Union, one of America's largest commercial mortgage brokerages, as a senior loan consultant. His work will focus on a range of commercial real estate transactions.

Abe Bergman serves as president and CEO of Eastern Union, one of America's largest commercial mortgage brokerages.

Mr. Glodt, who previously served as a vice president and senior relationship officer with UMB Bank, brings more than ten years of experience

as a banker engaged in commercial lending, ground-up construction, and investment real estate development. He has also managed transactions involving owner-occupied real estate -- and has expertise in both SBA 7A and 504 lending, including both merger and acquisition deals.

Mr. Glodt has also executed transactions in support of tenant Improvements, working capital and lines of credit, equipment lines of credit, and equipment finance.

"Jarrod Glodt's background in construction and real estate development gives him a highly valuable understanding of the complexities of the commercial lending process," said Abe Bergman, president and CEO of Eastern Union. "His on-point banking world experience will sharpen Eastern Union's ability to evaluate transactions from the lender's perspective."

"Over the years, I have had the opportunity to build a wide network of relationships across the commercial real estate world," said Mr. Glodt. "Now, as a member of the Eastern Union team, I will have the opportunity to apply these relationships on a broader level and offer a full spectrum of services to my clients."

Prior to working with UMB Bank, Jarrod Glodt served as a business development officer with

Wells Fargo and as a business banking officer with U.S. Bank.

Mr. Glodt will report to senior managing director Marc Tropp. Mr. Tropp oversees the firm's Mid-Atlantic Region office in Bethesda, MD together with senior managing director David Merkin.

About Eastern Union

Founded in 2001, Eastern Union is a national commercial real estate firm that provides both financing services and capital markets advisory services. It employs more than 90 real estate professionals and closes billions of dollars' worth of transactions annually. Eastern Union leverages its relationships with lenders and its marketplace knowledge to secure the best available rates and terms.

Eastern Union secures financing for transactions of all sizes across the United States. Transactions, which can include multi-state and multi-site portfolios, encompass conventional commercial mortgages, structured debt, healthcare, hospitality, manufactured home properties, single-family rentals, investment sales, and -- handled in conjunction with company affiliate Eastern Equity Advisors -- equity placement.

