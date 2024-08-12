Envoy Medical Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results And Provides Business Update

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn., Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envoy Medical®, (“Envoy Medical”) (Nasdaq: COCH), a revolutionary hearing company focused on fully implanted hearing devices, today announces its corporate and results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

“We are pleased with the steady progress that Envoy Medical has made this quarter and year-to-date in advancing our goal of becoming a leading cochlear implant company,” commented Brent T. Lucas, Envoy Medical's Chief Executive Officer.“We believe the results of our Early Feasibility Study justify further study of our breakthrough fully implanted cochlear implant and intend to submit an IDE application to begin a Pivotal Clinical Trial in the coming months. If our IDE application is approved, we are hopeful that we may begin enrolling the study before year-end.”

Corporate Highlights from Q2 2024

Update on Early Feasibility Study (EFS) at Mayo Clinic



Each of the three participants in the ongoing Early Feasibility Study (EFS) at Mayo Clinic (Rochester, MN) have now completed their 18-month follow up visits, continue to be enrolled in the study, and report using their investigational Acclaim cochlear implant daily. All participants show improvement in their global quality-of-life scores (via the CIQOL) after 18 months.



There have been neither serious adverse device effects (SADEs) nor unanticipated adverse device effects (UADEs) as defined reported to date. There have been other adverse events (AEs) and two revision surgeries – one revision for two participants – to replace the Acclaim Battery with an updated design.

Following 18 months of data collection supporting that the investigational device is capable of delivering electrical stimulation to the cochlea, the Company believes there is strong justification to move forward to a pivotal clinical study.

Update on System Noise



The Company previously communicated that an internal 'system noise' hindered the ability to optimize programming of the investigational Acclaim CI device. It was also noted that this system noise does not appear to be 'body noise,' which is an outcome that has been reported by other companies attempting fully implanted cochlear implants using sub-dermal microphones – a different architecture than the Acclaim CI device.

The Company reports that mitigations and updates have been implemented to reduce system noise, support meaningful improvements to the signal-to-noise ratio, and allow for increased programming optimization. In addition, it is reasonable that further iterations may be implemented to facilitate improved performance, as is commonplace as medical devices evolve.

“AcclaimPlus” Listening Condition Update



One of the outcomes from the EFS was the realization of a potentially meaningful“listening condition.” The Acclaim's fundamental architecture is designed to pick up sound from the ear itself and therefore allows devices – like hearing aids or consumer electronics – to be used in the ear. Patients that would like to use a similar 'listening condition' in everyday life, may choose an option that allows for such flexibility.



Two participants chose to wear their hearing aid in the“Acclaim ear” during the daytime during their participation in the EFS study. At first, this was primarily to mitigate the system noise. Preliminary data supports that the hearing aid appears to provide additional gain to the system enabling a better signal to noise ratio, as well as allowing the participants to enjoy features of the third-party hearing aids such as direct streaming audio and phone calls. It is possible that some patients will wear a hearing aid in their“Acclaim ear” to provide the system with more gain and/or to take advantage of certain hearing aid features. This dataset did not show that the hearing aid provided meaningful acoustic amplification on its own. Although a small dataset and preliminary, the interim results of the AcclaimPlus listening condition are encouraging and informative.



One participant chooses to use the Acclaim implant alone at all times. This participant's results were also encouraging and informative.

The Company believes that the flexibility patients may have with the fully implanted Acclaim cochlear implant to use electronic devices and accessories in the implanted ear due to its design and fundamental architecture could provide interesting opportunities and preferred features for patients. It could also be an important differentiator for the fully implanted Acclaim cochlear implant over other competitive devices.

Timeline Update



Envoy Medical maintains its goal of submitting an application for an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) in the next few months. The company is optimistic that it can begin to enroll that study, should it be approved, by year-end 2024.



The Company will provide more details on study design once approval is granted to begin the study.

Assuming approval, the Company maintains its view that commercialization may be achievable by the end of 2026.

Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2024

Revenue was $68 thousand compared to $63 thousand for the same period in 2023. The increase is attributable to the sale of two Esteem FI-AMEI units during the period, which offset reduced battery sales due to supply chain issues.

Cost of goods sold increased by $83 thousand for the same period in 2023. The increase is attributable to manufacturing and materials scrap for the Esteem FI-AMEI product of $62 thousand, additional contractors for manufacturing technicians and quality inspections of $20 thousand. and supplies for the newly expanded manufacturing space of $11 thousand with offsets from other costs of $10 thousand.

R&D expenses increased approximately $438 thousand to $2.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. The increase is primarily due to an increase in headcount and contractors in the engineering and clinical departments for the three months ended June 30, 2024, as the Company increased headcount across its clinical and cochlear departments in preparation for its pivotal clinical study for the Acclaim CI.

Sales and marketing expenses increased by approximately $114 thousand to $497 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2024 as compared to the same period in 2023. The increase was primarily due to increased market access fees to secure insurance reimbursement for the Esteem FI-AMEI product, offset by a reduction in headcount in that department.

General and administrative expenses decreased by $250 thousand to $1.6 million compared to the same period in 2023. The reduction is due primarily to reduced professional and legal fees related to the closing of the Business Combination in 2023 of $951 thousand, and was partially offset by increases in personnel-related costs of $198 thousand, directors and officers insurance of $175 thousand, non-cash stock option expenses of $99 thousand, loss on lease modification of $135 thousand, and other operating costs of $94 thousand, for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $1.7 million .

About the Fully Implanted Acclaim ® Cochlear Implant

The Company believes the fully implanted Acclaim CI will be a first-of-its-kind fully implanted cochlear implant. Envoy Medical's fully implanted technology includes a sensor designed to leverage the natural anatomy of the ear instead of a microphone to capture sound.

The Acclaim CI is designed to address severe to profound sensorineural hearing loss that is not adequately addressed by hearing aids. The Acclaim CI is expected to be indicated for adults who have been deemed adequate candidates by a qualified ear surgeon and audiologist.

The Acclaim Cochlear Implant received the Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2019.

CAUTION: The fully implanted Acclaim Cochlear Implant is an investigational device. Limited by Federal (or United States) law to investigational use.

About the Esteem ® Fully Implanted Active Middle Ear Implant (FI-AMEI)

The Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implant (FI-AMEI) is the only FDA-approved, fully implanted hearing device for adults diagnosed with moderate to severe sensorineural hearing loss capable of delivering 24/7 hearing capability using the ear's natural anatomy. The Esteem FI-AMEI requires no externally worn components and nothing is placed in the ear canal for it to function.* Unlike hearing aids, you never put it on or take it off.

* Once activated, the external Esteem FI-AMEI Personal Programmer is not required for daily use.

Important safety information for the Esteem FI-AMEI can be found at:

