(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The Olympic flame was officially extinguished during a grand closing ceremony on Sunday, marking the end of the 2024 Paris Games as Los Angeles prepares to host the 2028 Olympics.

Los Angeles, aiming to surpass Paris, introduced its Olympic hosting with a spectacular display featuring skydiving Tom Cruise, Grammy winner Billie Eilish, and other stars.

The closing ceremony in France's national was a blend of joyful celebration and a solemn call for peace from International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach.

In his final Games as IOC President, Thomas Bach made a heartfelt appeal for“a culture of peace” in a world beset by conflicts.

Bach praised the athletes, saying they came from 206 national Olympic committees to make the City of Light shine brighter, showcasing humanity's greatness.

The Paris 2024 Olympics were celebrated as a display of sport at its best, with full gender parity and inclusivity under the Olympic Agenda reforms.

Bach described the Paris Games as“Seine-national,” acknowledging them as a sensational event from start to finish.

The next Summer Olympics will be hosted by Los Angeles in 2028, marking the city's third time hosting the Games.

The 2028 Olympics will see the inclusion of new sports like flag football and squash, while some sports from Paris, like break-dancing, might not return.

Flag football and squash have been approved as first-time additions, while baseball, softball, lacrosse, and cricket will return after varying periods of absence.

The 2028 Games in Los Angeles are expected to have a budget of $6.8 billion, fully funded by the private sector, according to chairman Casey Wasserman.

The IOC has yet to decide on boxing's inclusion in Los Angeles, delaying the decision until 2025 as it seeks to establish a new governing body for the sport.

