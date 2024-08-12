Global Absorption Chiller Market Size Is To Reach USD 2.8 Billion By 2034, With A 4.9% CAGR Growth | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Survey on Absorption Chillers Market Covering Sales Outlook, Up-to-date Key Trends, Production and Consumption Statistics, Market Size and Forecast Including New and Replacement Sales, and Export Analysis, Installed Base Analysis, Trade Scenario Analysis, Company Share and Pricing Analysis.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global absorption chiller market is poised for substantial growth, with its market size projected to reach USD 1.7 billion in 2024. According to recent estimates, the market is set to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2024 to 2034, culminating in a market value of USD 2.8 billion by the end of the forecast period.



The absorption chiller market is expected to demonstrate robust year-on-year growth of 4.4% in 2024. A significant portion of this growth is attributed to the industrial sector, which is projected to dominate the market with a CAGR of 4% throughout the forecast period. By 2034, the industrial application segment is anticipated to command a substantial 88% share of the market.

Absorption chillers are gaining traction in key industries such as petroleum and food & beverage, where precise temperature control and cost-effective energy usage are critical. These chillers offer significant operational cost savings and reduce reliance on electrical energy by effectively utilizing waste heat.

In the petroleum industry, absorption chillers enhance process heat exchanger capacity and facilitate monoethylene glycol absorption. Meanwhile, in the food and beverage sector, they play a crucial role in ensuring product safety and quality. Additionally, absorption chillers are instrumental in boosting energy efficiency, thereby contributing to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and supporting environmental sustainability objectives.

Purchase Exclusive Report for More Industry Dynamics!

As industries increasingly seek to improve energy efficiency and meet sustainability goals, the absorption chiller market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, making it a vital component in the global push towards greener industrial practices.

A chiller, also known as an absorption chiller, is a thermally driven refrigeration system that uses a sorbent solution or a liquid refrigerant and a heat source to deliver cooling to buildings. These absorption chillers use less energy than traditional absorption chillers such as electronic absorption chillers and industrial equipment, and they cool buildings without using ozone-depleting chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs).

Because of the rising popularity of these low-cost cooling solutions, the worldwide absorption chillers market is currently developing. Various characteristics such as inaudible and vibration-free operation, as well as low maintenance and operational costs, are important market drivers for absorption chillers.

Furthermore, increased popularity in the industrial sector, notably the petrochemical industry, is expected to boost market development throughout the projection period. Furthermore, because absorption chillers are more ecologically friendly than traditional vapor compressors due to fewer pollutant and hazardous gas emissions, rigorous government regulation on the use of absorption chillers is another key driver driving the market growth.

Key Takeaways:



Brazil is expected to lead with the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2034, indicating strong growth potential in this market.

India follows with a notable CAGR of 5.4% , reflecting robust economic expansion and development prospects.

China demonstrates steady growth with a CAGR of 4.6% , showcasing continued industrial and economic advancements.

Canada is projected to have a CAGR of 4.2% , signifying moderate yet stable growth over the next decade. Japan rounds out the group with a CAGR of 4% , indicating consistent but slower growth relative to the other countries.



"An absorption chiller is a cooling system that uses a heat source, such as hot water, steam, or natural gas, to drive the refrigeration cycle, making it an energy-efficient alternative to traditional electric chillers. This technology is particularly advantageous in settings where waste heat is readily available, contributing to significant energy savings and reduced environmental impact." opines Nikhil Kaitwade , Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Which Factors are limiting the Growth of Absorption Chillers Market?

High Initial Cost of Industrial Absorption Chillers to Impede the Market Growth

Industrial absorption chillers are far more costly than standard chiller systems. When calculating the running cost of an industrial absorption chillers system, building operators should include the initial setup cost, operational cost, and energy savings. For equivalent capacity installations, industrial absorption chillers have a higher initial setup cost than commercial absorption chillers.

Furthermore, while establishing chiller systems, operators fail to consider operational expenses, resulting in the acquisition of less expensive HVAC systems. This is why small-scale firms seek cost-effective solutions with low initial setup costs. Furthermore, the long-term benefits of industrial absorption chillers are not sufficiently communicated to industries, suppressing absorption chiller demand and restricting market expansion.

Fluorinated gas (F-gas) laws are one of the most significant challenges facing the chiller industry, impacting the use of absorption chillers as evaporator coils and condensers. The European Union (EU) suggested major changes to F-gas regulations in order to reduce hydrofluorocarbon emissions (HFCs).

The use of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) is forbidden in a number of applications. Only if the systems in issue fulfill the Ecodesign requirements are HFC refrigerants authorized. Similar changes are taking place in the USA (Significant New Alternative Policy) and China. Such stringent requirements for reducing F-gas emissions pose a substantial barrier to the growth of the absorption chillers industry.

Competitive Landscape

The absorption chiller market is witnessing intensified competition as leading players, including



Thermax Ltd

Shuangliang

Eco-Energy Systems Co Ltd.

Carrier Corporation

Trane Inc. Johnson Controls

are adopting strategic measures to solidify their market positions. These companies are increasingly integrating advanced technologies such as variable-speed compressors and intelligent control systems into their products, enabling them to offer superior energy efficiency and enhanced performance. Furthermore, there is a growing emphasis on the incorporation of renewable energy sources within these systems, reflecting a broader industry trend towards sustainability and environmental responsibility.

To meet the rising demand for innovative and efficient cooling solutions, manufacturers are significantly boosting their investment in research and development. This focus on R&D is driving advancements in energy-efficient technologies, cutting-edge control systems, and optimized heat transfer mechanisms, allowing these companies to cater to the diverse needs of various end-use sectors. The introduction of new products with varying capacities and configurations is a key strategy employed by these companies to differentiate themselves in a highly competitive global market.

Industry Updates

In June 2024 , Johnson Controls, headquartered in Cork, earned significant recognition as its YORK® YHAU-CGN Direct Fired Absorption Chiller-Heater secured the silver award in the prestigious Consulting-Specifying Engineer's Product of the Year competition. This accolade underscores Johnson Controls' commitment to innovation and excellence in the field of HVAC technologies.

In December 2023 , Ebara Refrigeration Systems, a prominent Japanese company, made headlines with the development of the world's first hydrogen-powered absorption chiller/heater. This groundbreaking innovation is poised to revolutionize the market by significantly reducing CO2 emissions-by an impressive 94%-compared to traditional gas-powered systems. The ability to directly combust hydrogen without the need for conversion into electricity marks a major advancement in sustainable energy applications.

In June 2023 , Johnson Controls further expanded its influence in the refrigeration sector with the acquisition of M&M Carnot, a leader in natural refrigeration solutions featuring ultra-low global warming potential (GWP). This strategic move reinforces Johnson Controls' leadership in providing environmentally conscious and energy-efficient solutions in the global market.

Explore the Full Report for Detailed Insights!

Key Segments of Market Report

By Technology:

Based on technology, the industry is divided into:



single-stage double-stage.

By Absorber Type:

By absorber type, the industry is segmented into:



lithium bromide ammonia

By Power Source:

Three key power sources include:



direct-fired

indirect-fired water-driven



By Application:

Two important applications include:

non-industrial



commercial residential

industrial



Petroleum

food and beverages

power

chemicals

pulp and paper others

By Region:



North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

East Asia

South Asia

the Middle East Africa

Author By:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage on Industrial Automation Domain:

Global atomic absorption spectrometers market size are projected to reach US$ 6,284.3 million by 2022, and they will grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2032.

By 2032, the North American variable frequency drive market sales is anticipated to be valued US$ 5056.2 million. and a CAGR of 6% is predicted for the market's growth.

By 2033, The variable speed generators market growth is expected to be worth US$ 8.5 billion and US$ 14.2 billion, respectively. Global sales of variable speed generators are expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.3% over the assessment period.

During the projected period military parachute market type is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5%. It is estimated that the global market will increase from US$1.42 billion in 2023 to US$2.43 billion by 2033.

By 2033, The clad pipe market forecast is expected to have grown from US$ 2,560.6 million to US$ 3,938.7 million. Over the course of the forecast period, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4%

By the year 2033 electric & hydraulic wellhead drives for onshore application market sale is expected to reach a high of US$ 405.3 million. The specialists at Future Market Insights have calculated a historical CAGR of 8.2% for the relevant market .

In 2023, The metal stampings market value is anticipated to be worth US$ 419.7 billion. By 2033, the market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 635.8 billion.

The robotic lawn mower sales forecasted to boost at a CAGR of 12.50% CAGR during forecast period 2024 to 2034.

The global collaborative robots demand is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 25.1% from 2023 to 2033.

The global modular robotic market valuation is projected to reach a valuation of USD 66.42 Billion by 2034.

Der globale Markt für Absorptionskältemaschinen steht vor einem erheblichen Wachstum, wobei seine Marktgröße im Jahr 2024 voraussichtlich 1,7 Mrd. USD erreichen wird. Jüngsten Schätzungen zufolge wird der Markt von 2024 bis 2034 mit einer CAGR von 4,9 % wachsen und bis zum Ende des Prognosezeitraums einen Marktwert von 2,8 Mrd. USD erreichen.

Es wird erwartet, dass der Markt für Absorptionskältemaschinen im Jahr 2024 ein robustes Wachstum von 4,4 % gegenüber dem Vorjahr aufweisen wird. Ein erheblicher Teil dieses Wachstums wird dem Industriesektor zugeschrieben, der den Markt voraussichtlich mit einer CAGR von 4 % im gesamten Prognosezeitraum dominieren wird. Bis 2034 wird erwartet, dass das Segment der industriellen Anwendungen einen erheblichen Marktanteil von 88 % haben wird.

Absorptionskältemaschinen gewinnen in Schlüsselindustrien wie der Erdölindustrie sowie der Lebensmittel- und Getränkeindustrie an Bedeutung, wo eine präzise Temperaturregelung und ein kostengünstiger Energieverbrauch von entscheidender Bedeutung sind. Diese Kältemaschinen bieten erhebliche Einsparungen bei den Betriebskosten und verringern die Abhängigkeit von elektrischer Energie durch effektive Nutzung der Abwärme.

In der Erdölindustrie erhöhen Absorptionskältemaschinen die Kapazität des Prozesswärmetauschers und erleichtern die Absorption von Monoethylenglykol. In der Lebensmittel- und Getränkebranche spielen sie eine entscheidende Rolle bei der Gewährleistung von Produktsicherheit und -qualität. Darüber hinaus tragen Absorptionskältemaschinen maßgeblich zur Steigerung der Energieeffizienz bei und tragen so zur Reduzierung von Treibhausgasemissionen und zur Unterstützung ökologischer Nachhaltigkeitsziele bei.

Da die Industrie zunehmend bestrebt ist, die Energieeffizienz zu verbessern und Nachhaltigkeitsziele zu erreichen, wird erwartet, dass der Markt für Absorptionskältemaschinen seinen Aufwärtstrend fortsetzen wird, was ihn zu einer wichtigen Komponente im globalen Vorstoß hin zu umweltfreundlicheren Industriepraktiken macht.

Eine Kältemaschine, auch Absorptionskältemaschine genannt, ist ein thermisch angetriebenes Kältesystem, das eine Sorptionslösung oder ein flüssiges Kältemittel und eine Wärmequelle verwendet, um Gebäude mit Kälte zu versorgen. Diese Absorptionskältemaschinen verbrauchen weniger Energie als herkömmliche Absorptionskältemaschinen wie elektronische Absorptionskältemaschinen und Industrieanlagen und kühlen Gebäude ohne den Einsatz von ozonabbauenden Fluorchlorkohlenwasserstoffen (FCKW).

Aufgrund der steigenden Beliebtheit dieser kostengünstigen Kühllösungen entwickelt sich derzeit der weltweite Markt für Absorptionskältemaschinen. Verschiedene Eigenschaften wie ein unhörbarer und vibrationsfreier Betrieb sowie niedrige Wartungs- und Betriebskosten sind wichtige Markttreiber für Absorptionskältemaschinen.

Darüber hinaus wird erwartet, dass die zunehmende Popularität im Industriesektor, insbesondere in der petrochemischen Industrie, die Marktentwicklung im gesamten Prognosezeitraum ankurbeln wird. Da Absorptionskältemaschinen aufgrund weniger Schadstoff- und Gasemissionen umweltfreundlicher sind als herkömmliche Dampfverdichter, ist eine strenge staatliche Regulierung des Einsatzes von Absorptionskältemaschinen ein weiterer wichtiger Treiber für das Marktwachstum.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse:



Es wird erwartet, dass Brasilien von 2024 bis 2034 mit der höchsten CAGR von 6,3 % führend sein wird, was auf ein starkes Wachstumspotenzial in diesem Markt hindeutet.

Indien folgt mit einer bemerkenswerten CAGR von 5,4 %, was die robuste wirtschaftliche Expansion und die Entwicklungsaussichten widerspiegelt.

China verzeichnet mit einer CAGR von 4,6 % ein stetiges Wachstum und verzeichnet anhaltende industrielle und wirtschaftliche Fortschritte.

Kanada wird voraussichtlich eine CAGR von 4,2 % haben, was ein moderates, aber stabiles Wachstum in den nächsten zehn Jahren bedeutet. Japan rundet die Gruppe mit einer CAGR von 4 % ab, was auf ein stetiges, aber langsameres Wachstum im Vergleich zu den anderen Ländern hindeutet.



"Eine Absorptionskältemaschine ist ein Kühlsystem, das eine Wärmequelle wie heißes Wasser, Dampf oder Erdgas nutzt, um den Kältekreislauf anzutreiben, was sie zu einer energieeffizienten Alternative zu herkömmlichen elektrischen Kältemaschinen macht. Diese Technologie ist besonders vorteilhaft in Umgebungen, in denen Abwärme leicht verfügbar ist, und trägt zu erheblichen Energieeinsparungen und einer geringeren Umweltbelastung bei." meint Nikhil Kaitwade , Associate Vice President bei Future Market Insights (FMI).

Welche Faktoren begrenzen das Wachstum des Marktes für Absorptionskältemaschinen?

Hohe Anschaffungskosten für industrielle Absorptionskältemaschinen, um das Marktwachstum zu behindern

Industrielle Absorptionskältemaschinen sind weitaus teurer als Standard-Kühlsysteme. Bei der Berechnung der Betriebskosten eines industriellen Absorptionskältesystems sollten Gebäudebetreiber die Kosten für die Ersteinrichtung, die Betriebskosten und die Energieeinsparungen berücksichtigen. Bei Installationen mit gleicher Kapazität haben industrielle Absorptionskältemaschinen höhere Anschaffungskosten als kommerzielle Absorptionskältemaschinen.

Darüber hinaus berücksichtigen die Betreiber bei der Einrichtung von Kühlsystemen nicht die Betriebskosten, was zur Anschaffung kostengünstigerer HLK-Systeme führt. Aus diesem Grund suchen kleine Unternehmen nach kostengünstigen Lösungen mit niedrigen Anschaffungskosten. Darüber hinaus werden die langfristigen Vorteile industrieller Absorptionskältemaschinen der Industrie nicht ausreichend mitgeteilt, was die Nachfrage nach Absorptionskältemaschinen unterdrückt und die Marktexpansion einschränkt.

Die Gesetze für fluoriertes Gas (F-Gas) sind eine der größten Herausforderungen für die Kälteindustrie und wirken sich auf den Einsatz von Absorptionskältemaschinen als Verdampferschlangen und Kondensatoren aus. Die Europäische Union (EU) hat weitreichende Änderungen der F-Gas-Vorschriften vorgeschlagen, um die Emissionen von Fluorkohlenwasserstoffen (HFKW) zu reduzieren.

Die Verwendung von teilfluorierten Kohlenwasserstoffen (HFKW) ist in einer Reihe von Anwendungen verboten. Nur wenn die betreffenden Systeme die Ökodesign-Anforderungen erfüllen, sind HFKW-Kältemittel zugelassen. Ähnliche Veränderungen finden in den USA (Significant New Alternative Policy) und China statt. Solche strengen Anforderungen zur Reduzierung der F-Gas-Emissionen stellen ein erhebliches Hindernis für das Wachstum der Absorptionskälteindustrie dar.

Wettbewerbslandschaft

Der Markt für Absorptionskältemaschinen erlebt einen verschärften Wettbewerb, da führende Akteure, darunter

· Thermax GmbH

· Shuangliang

· Eco-Energy Systems Co Ltd.

· Carrier Corporation

· Trane Inc.

· Johnson Steuerungen

ergreifen strategische Maßnahmen, um ihre Marktpositionen zu festigen. Diese Unternehmen integrieren zunehmend fortschrittliche Technologien wie drehzahlgeregelte Kompressoren und intelligente Steuerungssysteme in ihre Produkte, um eine überlegene Energieeffizienz und eine verbesserte Leistung anbieten zu können. Darüber hinaus wird die Einbeziehung erneuerbarer Energiequellen in diese Systeme zunehmend in den Vordergrund gerückt, was einen breiteren Branchentrend hin zu Nachhaltigkeit und Umweltverantwortung widerspiegelt.

Um der steigenden Nachfrage nach innovativen und effizienten Kühllösungen gerecht zu werden, erhöhen die Hersteller ihre Investitionen in Forschung und Entwicklung erheblich. Dieser Fokus auf Forschung und Entwicklung treibt die Weiterentwicklung energieeffizienter Technologien, modernster Steuerungssysteme und optimierter Wärmeübertragungsmechanismen voran, die es diesen Unternehmen ermöglichen, den unterschiedlichen Anforderungen verschiedener Endverbrauchersektoren gerecht zu werden. Die Einführung neuer Produkte mit unterschiedlichen Kapazitäten und Konfigurationen ist eine Schlüsselstrategie dieser Unternehmen, um sich in einem hart umkämpften globalen Markt zu differenzieren.

Branchen-Updates

Im Juni 2024 erhielt Johnson Controls mit Hauptsitz in Cork bedeutende Anerkennung, als sich sein direkt befeuerter Absorptionskälte-Heizer YORK® YHAU-CGN die Silberauszeichnung im prestigeträchtigen Wettbewerb "Consulting-Specifying Engineer's Product of the Year" sicherte. Diese Auszeichnung unterstreicht das Engagement von Johnson Controls für Innovation und Exzellenz im Bereich der HLK-Technologien.

Im Dezember 2023 machte Ebara Refrigeration Systems, ein bekanntes japanisches Unternehmen, mit der Entwicklung der weltweit ersten wasserstoffbetriebenen Absorptionskältemaschine/-heizung Schlagzeilen. Diese bahnbrechende Innovation ist bereit, den Markt zu revolutionieren, indem sie die CO2-Emissionen im Vergleich zu herkömmlichen gasbetriebenen Systemen um beeindruckende 94 % reduziert. Die Möglichkeit, Wasserstoff direkt zu verbrennen, ohne dass er in Strom umgewandelt werden muss, stellt einen großen Fortschritt bei nachhaltigen Energieanwendungen dar.

Im Juni 2023 baute Johnson Controls seinen Einfluss im Kältesektor mit der Übernahme von M&M Carnot, einem führenden Anbieter von natürlichen Kühllösungen mit extrem niedrigem Treibhauspotenzial (GWP), weiter aus. Dieser strategische Schritt stärkt die Führungsrolle von Johnson Controls bei der Bereitstellung umweltbewusster und energieeffizienter Lösungen auf dem Weltmarkt.

Schlüsselsegmente des Marktberichts

Nach Technologie:

Basierend auf der Technologie wird die Branche unterteilt in:

· einstufig

· zweistufig.

Nach Absorbertyp:

Nach Absorbertyp ist die Branche unterteilt in:

· Lithiumbromid

· Ammoniak

Nach Stromquelle:

Zu den drei wichtigsten Energiequellen gehören:

· direkt befeuert

· indirekt abgefeuert

· wasserbetrieben

Nach Anwendung:

Zwei wichtige Anwendungen sind:

nicht-industriell

· Kommerziell

· Wohn

industriell

· Erdöl

· Lebensmittel und Getränke

· Macht

· Chemikalien

· Zellstoff und Papier

· andere

Nach Region:

· Nordamerika

· Lateinamerika

· Westeuropa

· Osteuropa

· Ostasien

· Südasien

· der Nahe Osten

· Afrika

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries. Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: ...

Website:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube