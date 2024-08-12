Palestinian leader gets ready to arrive in Russia

(MENAFN) Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is set to embark on an official visit to Russia on Monday, following an invitation extended by Russian President Vladimir Putin. This significant journey will see President Abbas arriving in Russia with a key agenda to address urgent matters concerning the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.



During his visit, President Abbas will have the opportunity to meet with President to engage in in-depth discussions about the current situation in Palestine. One of the primary topics on the agenda will be strategies to halt the ongoing aggression against Palestinian civilians. The two leaders are expected to explore collaborative efforts to provide immediate humanitarian aid to those affected by the conflict, particularly in the stricken Gaza Strip. The focus will be on identifying effective measures to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people and to ensure the timely delivery of essential resources and support.



In addition to addressing the immediate crisis, the meeting between President Abbas and President Putin will also cover the broader scope of bilateral relations between Palestine and Russia. The discussions will aim to identify and develop opportunities for enhancing cooperation in various fields, including economic, political, and cultural exchanges. Both leaders are anticipated to explore ways to deepen the partnership between their nations and to address several issues of mutual interest that could benefit from collaborative efforts.



The Palestinian ambassador to Russia underscored the importance of this visit, noting that President Abbas will take the opportunity to express his appreciation for Russia’s steadfast support of the Palestinian cause. This acknowledgment extends to Russia’s advocacy for Palestine across international platforms and forums. The visit will serve as a moment to reinforce the enduring partnership between the two nations and to express gratitude for Russia's continued backing of Palestinian interests on the global stage.



As President Abbas arrives in Russia, the diplomatic discussions will be closely watched by international observers, given the current geopolitical dynamics and the critical need for solutions to the ongoing humanitarian challenges in the region. The visit marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing efforts to address the crisis and to strengthen the collaborative ties between Palestine and Russia.



