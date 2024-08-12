Ongoing conflict grippes Gaza since October 7, 2023

(MENAFN) In the ongoing conflict that has gripped Gaza since October 7, 2023, the toll on civilian life continues to escalate. On Monday, ambulance crews were able to retrieve the bodies of two Palestinian civilians who had been slain in Rafah, located in the southern part of the Gaza Strip. These individuals were found in the western neighborhoods of the city, highlighting the relentless impact of the violence on local communities.



The situation remains dire as Israeli forces have intensified their operations in the region. In a recent development, Israeli forces destroyed a residential block in the town of Abasan al-Jadida, situated to the east of Khan Yunis city. This act of aggression further compounds the suffering of the civilian population, already grappling with the severe consequences of the conflict.



The scale of the humanitarian crisis is staggering. Since the onset of the conflict, nearly 40,000 Palestinians have lost their lives, with a significant portion being women and children. The number of injured has also surged, with over 91,000 reported cases. The extensive damage has left thousands of victims trapped under the rubble of destroyed buildings. Rescue efforts are severely hampered due to ongoing attacks, making it increasingly difficult for emergency and civil defense teams to reach those in need.



As the conflict drags on, the international community watches with growing concern as the humanitarian situation in Gaza deteriorates further. The high civilian casualties and the destruction of critical infrastructure continue to underscore the urgent need for a resolution to the violence that has devastated so many lives.



