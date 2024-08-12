China's home appliances exports rise on robust foreign trade growth

(MENAFN) In the initial seven months of 2024, China's exports of household electrical appliances experienced a notable surge of 18.1 percent compared to the same period last year, reaching a total value of 409.19 billion yuan (about 57.09 billion U.S. dollars). This impressive growth significantly outpaced the country's overall export growth, which increased by 6.7 percent, marking a difference of 11.4 percentage points. The surge underscores China's effective strategies in addressing rising market demands and enhancing its product offerings within this sector.



Liu Da Liang, the director of the statistics and analysis department at the General Administration of Customs, attributed this substantial rise in exports to several factors. He highlighted improvements in external demand, supportive government policies, and more efficient customs procedures as key contributors. Additionally, the export increase extends beyond household electrical appliances, encompassing consumer electronics such as mobile phones, further reflecting the broader strength of China’s export sector.



In the broader context of trade, China's total goods imports and exports saw a year-on-year growth of 6.1 percent in yuan terms during the first half of the year. For July, customs data showed a continuation of strong trade performance, with dollar-denominated exports rising by 8.6 percent year-on-year in June, following a 7.6 percent increase in May. This consistent upward trend highlights the resilience and robustness of China's trade performance amidst global economic conditions.



