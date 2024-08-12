Egypt plans on giving expert labour for Egypt-TEDA SEzone

(MENAFN) Egypt’s Minister of Labour, Mohamed Gobran, conducted a visit to the Egypt-TEDA SEZONE in Suez on Sunday, where he reviewed the industrial zone’s expansion plans and its labor requirements. The Egypt-TEDA SEZONE, a notable example of Egyptian-Chinese economic collaboration, hosts 160 companies with a combined of $3 billion.



During his visit, Gobran pledged to supply and train the skilled labor needed to support the zone’s growing number of businesses. He underscored the government’s dedication to addressing obstacles faced by investors and enhancing productivity within the zone.



Gobran highlighted the ongoing efforts to coordinate with Chinese companies operating in the zone, ensuring that young workers receive necessary training tailored to the diverse needs of the factories. These training programs, both long-term and short-term, are designed to equip workers with the skills required to meet the demands of the industrial sector.



The commitment to developing a skilled workforce is part of Egypt’s broader strategy to support industrial growth and strengthen international economic partnerships.

