Body & Brain Yoga Tai Chi Recaps The Wisdom Pathways Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Body & Brain Yoga Tai Chi is excited to announce it hosted a successful first term of the Wisdom Pathways program, with two more sessions scheduled for later this year

MESA, Ariz., Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Body & Brain Yoga Tai Chi , a holistic company that promotes self-healing practices and principles, is excited to announce that it hosted the first-ever Wisdom Pathways program, which was very successful.

From June 21 through June 26, Body & Brain Yoga Tai Chi offered attendees certification in two of the four areas: Brain Education Training, Qigong Instructor Training, Life Coaching, and Health Coaching.

The Wisdom Pathways program was held in conjunction with the Institute for Brain Education (IBE), which is based in Sedona, Arizona. It utilizes holistic mind-body principles and practices to enhance traditional modalities.

More than 40 students from all over the U.S. received their certification through June's Wisdom Pathways program. The June session featured two component courses - the Brain Education Trainer and Qigong Instructor.

Steve Kim and Hongik Cheong led the Brain Education Trainer course. Together, they introduced the participants to a variety of exercises and meditation practices, including breathing techniques, free movement, body tapping, and yoga, that fall under the Brain Education umbrella.

The course helped participants explore recent research studies and experiments that support holistic brain training, such as beneficial mindfulness, positivity, and mind-body integration, and its positive effects on overall wellness.

Students in the Qigong Instructor program at Body & Brain Yoga Tai Chi's Wisdom Pathways program learned the fundamental principles and practices of qigong. They were also taught an intermediate form of the practice that's designed for alignment and energy accumulation.

The curriculum provided a mixture of physical training and lectures so the students could learn the essential experiences for delivering qigong practice to other people. The program concluded with a focus on instructor training that featured small-group teaching practice in breakout rooms, as well as feedback from the program's main trainers - David Driscoll, Jordan Diamond, and Brian Huff.

After the main online Wisdom Pathways program concluded, participants continued their development in their area of choice through self-study, follow-up teaching practice, and reinforcement sessions.

Already, many of the graduates have started to use the new skills they learned during the program to provide classes and consultations for local communities, family, and friends.

Body & Brain Yoga Tai Chi is scheduled to host the next online Wisdom Pathways program from September 21 through September 26. The two components available in the September session will be Health Coaching and Qigong Instructor.

Registration for both courses is now open, and Body & Brain Yoga Tai Chi will soon begin its preparation training.

An in-person Wisdom Pathways program is also scheduled for later this year, from December 9 through December 14, at the Sedona Mago Center in Sedona, Arizona. Interested students can participate in Life Coaching, Brain Education Trainer, or Qigong Instructor courses.

You can find more information about the Body & Brain Yoga Tai Chi Wisdom Pathways program online here .

About Body & Brain Yoga Tai Chi

For almost three decades, Body & Brain Yoga Tai Chi has been at the forefront of introducing holistic fitness concepts and energy self-healing principles through its yoga, tai chi qigong, and mind-body classes. These practices aim to enhance physical, emotional, and spiritual health. By blending traditional healing philosophies with modern neuroscience, Body & Brain maximizes the brain's function and its integration with the body. This curriculum, now known as Brain Education, is practiced in over 75 locations nationwide and various educational, wellness, and non-profit organizations worldwide.

CONTACT: Media Contact David Driscoll Body & Brain Yoga and Tai Chi 708-822-0368 ...