North America Dominates The Epharmacy Market

online pharmacy is an internet retailer platform that offers prescribed medicines, OTC medications, and dietary supplements. They offer better prices than offline shops, with easier availability, faster delivery, and greater customer confidentiality. Rising internet penetration, enhanced healthcare facilities, increasing geriatric population, and rising awareness about e-commerce drive the market growth. The market's most prominent driver is the changing customer preference for online Pharmaceutical platforms.
Impact of COVID-19
Panic buying amidst the novel coronavirus outbreak is driving the ePharmacies market. While most offline pharmacies and medical stores continue to function amidst the countrywide lockdown, many consumers have switched to buying medicines online due to the fear of getting affected by the virus, further driving the market growth.
Key Highlights
The ePharmacy market was valued at USD 49,990 million in 2019 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 14.82% during the forecast study period.
The over the counter drug segment holds the largest market share during the forecast study period. The key factors propelling the development of this segment are easy availability, self-reliance in relieving minor symptoms, and instant relief.
North America dominates the ePharmacies market due to high internet penetration and increasing healthcare awareness.
Key Players
The Kroger Co.
Walgreen Co.
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
CVS Health
Express Scripts Holding Company
Giant Eagle, Inc.
DocMorris (Zur Rose Group AG)
Rowlands Pharmacy
1mg
Netmeds
Medline Industries
OptumRx, Inc.
Key Development
In May 2019, CVS Pharmacy launched 'Tested to Be Trusted,' a program requiring third-party testing of all vitamins and supplements sold in-store and online to confirm the accuracy of the dietary ingredients listed on the supplement facts panel. To date, about 1,400 vitamins and supplements from 152 brands across 11 categories have been tested.
ePharmacy Market Segmentation
By Drug Type
Prescription drugs
Over the counter (OTC) drugs
By Product Type
Dental
Skincare
Vitamins
Cold and flu
Weight loss
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Central and South America and the Caribbean
The Middle-East and Africa
