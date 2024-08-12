North America Dominates The Epharmacy Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) pharmacy is an internet retailer that offers prescribed medicines, OTC medications, and dietary supplements. They offer better prices than offline shops, with easier availability, faster delivery, and greater customer confidentiality. Rising internet penetration, enhanced healthcare facilities, increasing geriatric population, and rising awareness about drive the growth. The market's most prominent driver is the changing customer preference for online platforms.

Impact of COVID-19

Panic buying amidst the coronavirus outbreak is driving the ePharmacies market. While most offline pharmacies and medical stores continue to function amidst the countrywide lockdown, many consumers have switched to buying medicines online due to the fear of getting affected by the virus, further driving the market growth.



Key Highlights



The ePharmacy market was valued at USD 49,990 million in 2019 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 14.82% during the forecast study period.

The over the counter drug segment holds the largest market share during the forecast study period. The key factors propelling the development of this segment are easy availability, self-reliance in relieving minor symptoms, and instant relief.

North America dominates the ePharmacies market due to high internet penetration and increasing healthcare awareness.



Key Players



The Kroger Co.

Walgreen Co.

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.

CVS Health

Express Scripts Holding Company

Giant Eagle, Inc.

DocMorris (Zur Rose Group AG)

Rowlands Pharmacy

1mg

Netmeds

Medline Industries

OptumRx, Inc.



Key Development



In May 2019, CVS Pharmacy launched 'Tested to Be Trusted,' a program requiring third-party testing of all vitamins and supplements sold in-store and online to confirm the accuracy of the dietary ingredients listed on the supplement facts panel. To date, about 1,400 vitamins and supplements from 152 brands across 11 categories have been tested.



ePharmacy Market Segmentation

By Drug Type



Prescription drugs

Over the counter (OTC) drugs



By Product Type



Dental

Skincare

Vitamins

Cold and flu

Weight loss



By Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Central and South America and the Caribbean

The Middle-East and Africa





