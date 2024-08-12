ISPOR And ACCESS Forum Announce Collaboration

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Two Important Organizations Team Up in this Fall

- Joseph L. Boswell

PRINCETON , NJ, USA, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ISPOR-The Professional Society for Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) and ACCESS Forum, the international community of and patient access experts and leaders, are pleased to announce an exclusive partnership that will bring together health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) and Access thought leaders and professionals this November in Barcelona, Spain.

ACCESS EU '24, themed“Addressing Challenges Impacting Patient Access”, will convene on 14-16 November, immediately before the ISPOR Europe 2024 conference. This critical summit will be focused on addressing and solving the challenges facing Market and Patient Access globally-including addressing the new Regulation of Health Technology Assessment in Europe, and the Inflation Reduction Act in the United States. Both organizations will be actively engaged in, and hold speaking roles at each of the conferences.

The ISPOR Europe 2024 conference, themed“Generating Evidence Toward Health and Well-Being,” will be held 17-20 November in Barcelona, Spain. The conference program centers on the importance of scientific evidence in understanding and improving the health and well-being of people across the globe.

The rationale for this partnership is simple – health systems across the globe are struggling to navigate the challenges of rapid access, uncertainty and affordability in the context of increasingly complex healthcare decision making. The way forward requires a solid understanding of where and how to achieve synergies between the HEOR and Market/Patient Access communities and provide better evidence to support access decisions. The combination of ACCESS EU '24 and ISPOR Europe 2024 provides up-to-the minute insights in an extraordinary setting that fosters discourse, solutions-building, and networking to sustain better health and Access decision making in Europe.

###

ABOUT ACCESS Forum

ACCESS Forum is the first international community of Market and Patient Access thought leaders, experts and professionals focused on shaping the Access Landscape-and solving the challenges facing Market and Patient Access globally. Our action-oriented conferences focus on provocative and timely issues, bringing together the minds that matter, challenging the system and endeavoring to find a better way.

Website

ABOUT ISPOR

ISPOR-The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR), is an international, multistakeholder, nonprofit dedicated to advancing HEOR excellence to improve decision making for health globally. The Society is the leading source for scientific conferences, peer-reviewed and MEDLINE®-indexed publications, good practices guidance, education, collaboration, and tools/resources in the field.

Website2 | LinkedIn | Twitter (@ispororg) | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram

Joseph L. Boswell

ACCESS Forum

+1 973-525-8379

...