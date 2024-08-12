Baku To Host Climate Action Week For First Time

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Baku will host Climate Action Week for the first time,
Azernews reports, citing the press service of the
COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company.
As Azerbaijan prepares to host COP29 in November, Baku is
gearing up for its inaugural Climate Action Week, aimed at
educating and mobilizing the public ahead of the conference of the
Parties to the UN Framework convention on Climate Change.
Initiated by Nigar Arpadarai, COP29's Senior Climate Champion,
the Baku Climate Action Week will take place from Monday, September
30 to Friday, October 4.
"During the Baku Climate Action Week, we have planned high-level
international conferences as well as local and community-oriented
events. The week will be organized in cooperation with the London
Climate Action Week, the world's largest city-level public climate
event," the information states. "The Baku Climate Action Week,
which will occur alongside the busy COP29 Chairmanship schedule,
will highlight the extensive efforts made by both the city of Baku
and Azerbaijan in combating climate change, as well as promoting
international cooperation in support of climate action."
The statement emphasized that the Baku Climate Action Week
represents a crucial step in expanding state-level discussions to
accelerate climate change measures in Azerbaijan. The week will
involve political leaders, business executives, local communities,
and youth, serving as an educational and motivational platform to
address current climate challenges in Azerbaijan and explore
opportunities presented by the "green" transition.
Nigar Arpadarai, COP29 High-Level Climate Champion, expressed
pride in hosting the first Baku Climate Action Week. She noted,
"Azerbaijan is honored to host COP29 in November, and the COP29
Presidency is committed to the event's success in raising ambitions
and driving climate action. We recognize that cities and the
private sector play a crucial role in developing climate solutions
and supporting international diplomacy. Therefore, we are proud to
organize this week."
Mukhtar Babayev, the appointed President of COP29, highlighted
the significance of Baku Climate Action Week in Azerbaijan's
climate agenda. He stated, "Azerbaijan aims to set an example, and
both developed and developing countries must fulfill their roles to
enhance COP29 ambitions and stimulate action. As we prepare to
welcome the world to COP29 in Baku this November, events like Baku
Climate Action Week will bring together leaders, business
executives, and communities, providing a platform to address
climate challenges and explore green transition opportunities. Baku
continues to advance renewable energy technologies, and this
initiative aims to raise awareness and mobilize climate action. We
hope that Baku Climate Action Week will be a significant step
towards COP29 and demonstrate our commitment to mobilizing climate
action within society."
Eldar Azizov, head of the Baku City Executive Authority,
highlighted the honor of organizing and managing such a significant
event in a pivotal year for Baku and Azerbaijan:
"Preparations for November are ongoing, and we are working to
ensure the COP29 conference is executed as a world-class event.
Baku has a history of hosting global conferences, and the Baku
Climate Action Week will continue this tradition. The venues chosen
for the Climate Action Week will showcase Baku's rich cultural
heritage and narrate the story of our ancient city and
transitioning country."
Nick Mabey, founder and chairman of London Climate Action Week,
expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration between London and
Baku Climate Action Weeks. Mabey, who was awarded the Order of the
British Empire (OBE) for his climate change efforts, stated, "Our
model in London has inspired similar weeks in cities like Auckland,
Sydney, and Dublin. We are proud to support this initiative in
Baku."
Malini Mehri, Program Director of Baku Climate Action Week,
emphasized the significance of showcasing Baku's beauty and role in
the "green" transition. "We are excited to launch the first Baku
Climate Action Week with the COP29 high-level climate champion, the
COP29 Presidency, and local communities. This event will be a major
milestone in our partnership leading up to COP29."
The event will focus on themes including "Energy Transition,"
"Cities/Urbanized Environments," "Water Security," "Food and
Agriculture," "Small and Medium Enterprises," and "Green Skills."
The first half of the week will feature contributions from
government, scientific, and private sector representatives, while
the second half will include art and cultural events. Detailed
information and the event program will be available soon at
MENAFN12082024000195011045ID1108543724
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.