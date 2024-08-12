2024 Asia-Pacific Innovation SABRE Winners Revealed

(MENAFN- PRovoke) SINGAPORE - Winners for this year's Asia-Pacific Innovation (IN2) SABRE Awards have been revealed, ahead of the PRovoke Asia-Pacific Summit on 19 September.



Ogilvy leads the field with six IN2 SABRE Awards, ahead of Edelman, ERA, Current Global and Weber Shandwick, which each scored two IN2 SABRE Awards apiece.



In addition, Japan's Ozma was named Agency of the Future.



The Innovation SABREs recognize excellence in insight and innovation, with a particular emphasis on content creation across paid, earned, shared and owned channels, in formats ranging from live events to digital and social media, and newer technologies such as AI and virtual reality. Winners and finalists were determined by

a panel of more than 60 jurors .



The winners will be unveiled during the daytime PRovoke Asia-Pacific Summit, which returns to Singapore on 19 September. Tickets for the Summit - as well as the

evening

SABRE Awards

- are available here .



Diamond and Gold Asia-Pacific SABRE Awards finalists were announced earlier this month

- winners will be recognised at the evening SABRE Awards ceremony, while the IN2 SABRE ceremony takes place during lunchtime of the Asia-Pacific Summit. Both events take place at the Westin Singapore on 19 September.



A complete list of IN2 SABRE winners and Certificate of Excellence honorees is here.

MENAFN12082024000219011063ID1108543598