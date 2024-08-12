'Bangladesh Interim Govt Head Muhammad Yunus Is Secular, Will Ensure No Rift Between Communities,' Says Sharad Pawar
8/12/2024 3:36:58 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bangladesh's interim government head Muhammad Yunus is "secular" and "will ensure there is no rift among different communities", NCP faction chief and Maharashtra Political leader Sharad Pawar told news agency PTI on August 12.
