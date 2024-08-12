Sharjah Islamic Civilization Museum.. Exquisite Facility Displaying Arab, Muslim Cultural Achievements
8/12/2024 3:21:50 AM
Photo-feature by Salem Al-Methen
SHARJAH, Aug 12 (KUNA) -- The Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilization, located on the Corniche just north of the heart of Sharjah district, is facility of exquisite nature displaying Arab and Muslim cultural achievements.
The museum focuses on spreading cultural awareness and preserves Islamic arts and crafts, including textiles, jewelry, astrolabes, manuscripts, ceramics and coins.
Opened in 1996, the museum reflects the vision of member of UAE's Supreme Council and Sharjah ruler, sheikh Dr. Sultan Al-Qasami in promoting the Islamic and Arab cultural achievements, and becoming a meeting point for worldwide visitors to learn more about their history. (end) skm
