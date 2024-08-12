Future Electronics Celebrates Alex Chequer's Ironman Completion At Lake Placid, NY

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Montreal, Canada ( forpressrelease ) August 7, 2024 - Future is thrilled to announce that Alex Chequer, Manager of Digital Marketing, successfully completed an Ironman triathlon on July 21, 2024, in Lake Placid, New York.



This challenging endurance event is renowned for its grueling combination of a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride, and a 26.2-mile marathon run. must complete these three segments within a strict time limit, typically 17 hours. Everyone who finishes the race receives a medal.



Alex's achievement is a testament to his commitment, physical fitness, mental toughness and dedicated training. Completing an Ironman requires months of rigorous training, a well-planned nutrition strategy, and exceptional endurance. Alex's journey reflects his ability to push through physical and mental barriers to achieve his goals.



"Anything truly meaningful requires effort and perseverance; nothing worthwhile is given freely," he said when asked about his experience.



Alex is not the first member of Future Electronics' Digital Marketing & E-Commerce team to complete an Ironman. A few years ago, another team member also finished this formidable race, showcasing the remarkable spirit and resilience within the team.



This Ironman event is one of the most challenging endurance races globally, organized by the Ironman brand, which holds competitions almost weekly worldwide. Alex's participation in this event exemplifies the values that Future Electronics holds dear. His perseverance and dedication are qualities that the company encourages in all its employees, both in their personal and professional lives.



"Alex's accomplishment of completing an Ironman triathlon is truly inspiring. His determination and grit remind us that with hard work and perseverance, we can achieve our biggest goals, both in and out of the workplace," said Georgia Genovezos, Corporate Vice President of Digital Marketing.



Future Electronics remains committed to nurturing the growth and success of its employees, celebrating their milestones, and encouraging them to pursue excellence in all endeavors.



About Future Electronics:



Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics' award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.



Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company's outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.



Future Electronics' mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit



