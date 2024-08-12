Al Rayyan Municipality Holds Health Awareness Campaign

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Al Rayyan Municipality implemented an awareness campaign for visitors to slaughterhouses within the municipality's geographical scope.

During the drives, they were introduced to the mechanisms of veterinary examination and medical inspection of animals before slaughter, the most important signs of that can be observed, as well as the identification of diseases transmitted between animals and humans and how to prevent them, and the mechanism of slaughter according to the Islamic method.

On the other hand, the Municipality's Control Department carried out an inspection campaign of butcher shops and chicken and fish shops to ensure their compliance with health requirements and sound practices in dealing with food products in accordance with the provisions of Law No. 8 of 1990 regarding the regulation of human food control and related standard specifications.

During the campaign, various random samples of meat and poultry were taken for analysis in the Central Food Laboratory to ensure their safety and suitability for human consumption.

These inspection and awareness campaigns come within the framework of the supervisory role played by the Ministry of Municipality, represented by the municipalities, in implementing the laws and ministerial decisions related to food safety, by monitoring the extent of food establishments' compliance with health requirements, and the extent of the safety of food at its various stages, in order to preserve the health and safety of all consumers.